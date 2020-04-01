Brazilian Free Fire pro Thiago Henrique dies in car accident

Brazilian Free Fire pro Thiago Henrique Fontes Gouveia died in a car accident today in Brazil. Thiago’s team Vivo Keyd announced his death on Twitter this afternoon and thanked the 21-year-old for all his dedication, talent, and effort.

The accident allegedly happened in Pernambuco, Thiago’s home state, but there’s no official confirmation of this information. He was living in the state of São Paulo in the team’s headquarters.

É com profundo pesar e tristeza, o Vivo Keyd informa e lamenta o falecimento do nosso atleta de Free Fire, Thiago Henrique Fontes Gouveia. Thiago, faleceu nessa madrugada, 01 de Abril, em um acidente de carro. pic.twitter.com/5fjenn8bvJ — Vivo Keyd (@VivoKeyd) April 1, 2020

With Vivo Keyd, Thiago came in second place in the first season of the Brazilian Free Fire League 2020. Alongside his teammates Kroonos, Boyca, Martins, Vazily, and Brabox, Thiago reached the score of 1,547 points and two Booyahs during the finals that ended on March 15. Team Liquid, one of the most recent Brazilian Free Fire squads announced, took home first place in the competition.

Before Vivo Keyd, Thiago played for the GOD squad and came in fourth place during season three of the Free Fire Pro League Brazil 2019. He changed teams for the first season of 2020.

Other Brazilian esports teams paid their respects to Thiago. CNB, KaBuM!, Team oNe, FURIA, and Santos were some of the organizations that expressed their support for Vivo Keyd. Liquid also said on Twitter that Thiago was a brother to their players and that the pain of this loss will be felt by the community. Weedzão, a streamer and pro, posted a picture with Thiago on his Instagram, asking God to put him in a place full of joy.

LOUD, one of the biggest Free Fire squads in the country, said that sharing the same stage and dream as Thiago is something that will always be remembered. Carolina Voltan, a streamer and player for LOUD, also posted a tribute to her friend on her Instagram page.