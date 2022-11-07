Brawlhalla channels the elements with new Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover

A new crossover event in Blue Mammoth Games’ fighting title Brawlhalla will be taking place this month, featuring some of the characters from Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Starting Nov. 16, The Last Airbender characters such as Aang, Toph, and Zuko will become playable in Brawlhalla. The three characters will have their move sets based on the elements they use in the series, with Aang belonging to air (crossover for Wu Shang), Toph to earth (crossover for Kor), and Zuko to fire (crossover for Hattori).

“Aang, Toph, and Zuko from Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender are coming to Brawlhalla on November 16,” the game’s official Twitter account said. “The Hundred Year War may be over, but the brawl is just beginning. Train up, master the elements, and play Brawlhalla for free now.”

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play 2D fighting game developed by Blue Mammoth Games and published by Ubisoft. The game was originally released in 2014 and is available for platforms including PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Android, and iOS devices.

Up to eight local or online players can be supported at the same time, with full cross-play available. There are various game modes available in the title, such as Brawlball, Bombsketball, Capture the Flag, Kung-Foot, and many more.

“History’s greatest warriors brawl to prove who’s the best in an epic test of strength and skill,” the game’s official description reads. “These slugfests are salted with powerful weapons and gadgets. Every weapon you pick up changes your style of play.”