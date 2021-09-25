Brawl Stars’ upcoming update will bring a new legendary Brawler, skins, and more

A new update is coming to Brawl Stars soon. Supercell is adding a new legendary Brawler called Meg and several other new features in it. The upcoming features were revealed in a new episode of Brawl Talk, which debuted on YouTube earlier today. Here is everything that was revealed in the Brawl Talk.

New Brawler: Meg

Screengrab via Supercell

Meg will become Brawl Stars’ sixth legendary Brawler. She is a vending machine repair girl and the final member of Max and Surge’s trio.

She is a squishy Brawler and doesn’t have a lot of HP.

Meg uses a bolt gun for her main gun, which deals “little damage” from medium range.

On using her Super, Meg equips a vending machine repair bot. In this state, she fires eight projectiles quickly using dual-wielded laser cannons. These deal a lot of damage.

Additionally, her super button becomes a secondary attack that deals damage to all enemies in range.

In the super state, Meg gradually loses HP over time. On reaching zero, she returns to her initial state. Hence, Meg can’t be killed in her super state.

Skins

Gladiator Colette

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jycpItX9l4

It’s the new Supercell Make skin by Tracy and Beats.

V8-Bit

Screengrab via Supercell

The V8-Bit will join the game with the Retropolis environment and skins. This will now be a seasonal affair that happens only once a year.

The skin can be unlocked for free through the Retropolis challenge which will happen in October.

Players who purchase all Retropolis skins will get some pins as well.

True Gold and True Silver skins

Screengrab via Supercell

Some more Gold and Silver skins will be added in this update.

Club Improvement Update

Improvements to the club are coming soon. Supercell has said that these changes will be announced later.

One of the improvements was revealed in the Brawl Talk today, however. The capacity of clubs will be decreased from 100 to 30.

Supercell is making these changes because it is bringing a “new way to play the game” which requires more active members in clubs.

Other updates