Brawl Stars’ upcoming update will bring a new legendary Brawler, skins, and more

A new update is coming to Brawl Stars soon. Supercell is adding a new legendary Brawler called Meg and several other new features in it. The upcoming features were revealed in a new episode of Brawl Talk, which debuted on YouTube earlier today. Here is everything that was revealed in the Brawl Talk.
New Brawler: Meg
- Meg will become Brawl Stars’ sixth legendary Brawler. She is a vending machine repair girl and the final member of Max and Surge’s trio.
- She is a squishy Brawler and doesn’t have a lot of HP.
- Meg uses a bolt gun for her main gun, which deals “little damage” from medium range.
- On using her Super, Meg equips a vending machine repair bot. In this state, she fires eight projectiles quickly using dual-wielded laser cannons. These deal a lot of damage.
- Additionally, her super button becomes a secondary attack that deals damage to all enemies in range.
- In the super state, Meg gradually loses HP over time. On reaching zero, she returns to her initial state. Hence, Meg can’t be killed in her super state.
Skins
Gladiator Colette
- It’s the new Supercell Make skin by Tracy and Beats.
V8-Bit
- The V8-Bit will join the game with the Retropolis environment and skins. This will now be a seasonal affair that happens only once a year.
- The skin can be unlocked for free through the Retropolis challenge which will happen in October.
- Players who purchase all Retropolis skins will get some pins as well.
True Gold and True Silver skins
- Some more Gold and Silver skins will be added in this update.
Club Improvement Update
- Improvements to the club are coming soon. Supercell has said that these changes will be announced later.
- One of the improvements was revealed in the Brawl Talk today, however. The capacity of clubs will be decreased from 100 to 30.
- Supercell is making these changes because it is bringing a “new way to play the game” which requires more active members in clubs.
Other updates
- A skin randomizer is being added to Brawl Stars.
- Pins will now be usable in the club chat.
- Supercell is adding more animated pins in this update, which includes a Dark Lord Spike pin.
- The Evil Queen Pam is getting new voice lines.
- Some improvements for teaming up with friends are also being implemented.