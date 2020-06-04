Brawl Stars optional update makes several changes to the Quests UX and fixes a major bug

Navigating through quests will now be much easier.

Supercell released an optional update for Brawl Stars today that made several changes to the user-interface for quests.

The update also fixed the annoying bug which caused Brawler’s names and health to be missing during the battle.

Players are free to decide to not install the update, and doing so will have no effect on playing the game. These features will likely be permanently added to the game in the next update, which will bring a new Brawler.

That Brawler, Nani, will be coming out on June 6. Nani has a high skill cap and shoots three light orbs that move in different directions before converging to a point at the max range. The brawler’s super makes Nani take control of a “peep” which steers into battle and explodes on contact with an enemy.

Here is the full list of changes in the optional update: