Brawl Stars: Once Upon a Brawl update patch notes

Brawl Stars received a new update today to prepare for its upcoming season, Once Upon a Brawl, adding the new Brawler Ash, numerous fairy tale-themed skins, multiple balance changes, and a new Brawl pass.

The actual season will kick off in five days on Aug. 30, but no further update will be required.

In those patch notes, Supercell also listed its various criteria taken in consideration for deciding balance changes for Brawlers. Those include multiple rates such as ban, pick, win, and first pick rates, the state of competitive scene, and suggestions made by content creators.

Here are all the Once Upon a Brawl patch notes in Brawl Stars.

New Brawler: Ash

Ash is a midrange tank who fights with a broom as a sword and a shield. He’s a cleaner in the King’s Court, and he boasts a Super and a rage bar. It will be available as a reward of the next Brawl pass.

Main Attack Clean-Up: Ash uses his broom to create a shockwave in a straight line that can hit multiple targets.

Super Ability Little Helpers: He summons robotic R.A.T.S. to help him deal damage to the nearest enemies and explode on contact.

Gadget Chill Pill: Ash accumulates Rage and uses it to heal himself.

First Star Power First Bash: The rage is increased by 100 percent when attacking with full ammo.

Second Star Power Mad as Heck: Increases Rage reload speed, up to 30 percent.

Passive: Rage Ash has a Rage Bar that can get charged when hitting a Brawler or upon receiving damage. He gets stronger and faster when his Rage gets higher which depletes over time.



New Skins and Visual Improvements

New Skins

Wizard Byron: Power League Skin, Unlocked after earning 30 Power League wins by spending 25,000 Star Points

Ninja Ash: rewarded upon reaching Brawl Pass tier 70

Princess Shelly: rewarded upon purchasing Brawl Pass

Unicorn Knight Barley: 79 Gems

Ruby Prince Sprout: 79 Gems

Emerald Prince Sprout: 79 Gems

El Dragón Verdoso and Rosado: 149 Gems

Evil Queen Pam: 299 Gems

Lunar Piper: 149 Gems

Handsome Colt: 49 Gems

True Gold/Silver Bo, Gale, Nani, Bea, and Sandy

VFX reworks

Frank: Default Frank and DJ Frank

Calavera Piper

New Pins

Animated Pins Squeak, Mega Box Darryl, Ash, Clap Pins, Buzz, Griff

New Pins Brawl Esports 2021, New Pins for El Dragón and Prince Sprout skins



Seasonal Events

Brawl Pass Season 8: Once Upon a Brawl New loading Screen New main Menu Background with castle icons New main Menu Music New Environment: Castle Courtyard

Lunar event: Main menu Background

Game Modes and Event Rotation Changes

General changes

Showdown+ added: Solo Showdown rework Defeating enemies grant trophies, and being defeated takes one trophy back Showdown+ is available on its own game slot and follows the same maps as normal Showdown. Normal Showdown still can be played

Added animated banners for certain game modes

Hot Zone Maps Removed Time Warp, Iron Cables, Sabotage Strip Added Open Business, Controller Chaos, Breakout Brawl

Bounty Maps Removed Flanking Maneuver, Storm Attack Added Excel, Hideout

Brawl Ball Maps Removed Side Strike, Wavedash, Retina Added Center Field, Slalom Slam, Power Shot

Heist Maps Removed Spring Onions, Bandit Hook, Cover Crowd Added G.G. Mortuary, Bridge Too Far, Beachcombers

Gem Grab Maps Removed Gem Bash, Stardust Storm, Twisted Torpedo Added Four Squared, Rustic Arcade, Diamond Dust

Siege Maps Removed Power Washer, Rust Belt Added Junk Park, Mecha Match

Showdown Maps Removed Stormy Plains Added Cavern Churn

No changes on Knockout Maps

Power League

Map pool sizes goes from four to three maps or modes

Siege removed from rotation for season three

New Map rotation: Hot Zone: Dueling Beetles, Ring of Fire, Parallel Plays Bounty: Hideout, Dry Season, Layer Cake Brawl Ball: Super Stadium, Pinball Dreams, Backyard Bowl Heist: Hot Potato, Pit Stop, Bridge Too Far Gem Grab: Hard Rock Mine, Crystal Arcade, Undermine No Siege and Knockout maps



User Interface and Menu changes

Friends List: Show highest Power League rank in friends list

Chat: UI and UX improved, various features added

Team Up: UI and UX improved for discovering, inviting, and accepting invites to teams

Shop

Added three more skins to archive: Hot Rod Brock, Mascot Darryl, and Viking Bull

Brawler Balance Changes

Belle Star Power’s shield reduced from 25 percent to 20 percent in order to make her more vulnerable from close range.

Bo Damage of main attack increased from 560 to 600 to reward “players who master his shot pattern.”

Brock Base damage of main attack increased from 1,180 to 1,300

Darryl Base Health increased from 5,000 to 5,300

Edgar Self-heal increased from 25 percent to 35 percent

El Primo His Super requires 16 main attack’s hits to be charged instead of nine hits

Gene Main attack’s base damage reduced from 1,080 to 960 “Lamp Blowout” gadget will only heal himself when a brawler is hit with the knockback “Homing Missiles” gadget damage increased from 800 to 1,000

Mortis Star Power: “Coiled Snake” has become a passive ability which takes one more second to charge than when it was a Star Power

Nani Gadget: “Return to Sender” now lasts for five seconds

Penny Base Health increased from 3,200 to 3,400

Poco Star Power: “Screeching Solo” damage increased from 800 to 1,000 Protective Tunes Immunity’s duration doubled, from one second to two seconds

Rico “Bouncy Castle” gadget heal reduced from 300 to 250

Sandy “Sweet dreams” gadget incapacitate duration reduced from 1.5 seconds to one second

Shelly “Clay Pigeons” gadget duration set to five seconds to boost its power

Squeak Main attack projectile speed increased by 25 percent Explosion delay of Super explosion removed If same target is hit by Squeak’s bomb while another is stuck to the same target, it explodes the previous bomb instantly

Stu “Breakthrough” gadget now requires a charged Super to activate “Breakthrough” gadget damage per piece of debris reduced from 500 to 200 “Gaso-Heal” star power heal reduced from 500 to 400



Various balance changes

Heist safe: health increased by 25 percent

Super Charge trait of tanks changed to be based on max HP to balance it out between power levels

Trophy thresholds added for club player, going up to 35,000

Bug Fixes

Frank’s noise-canceling gadget could cause him to stay airborne after being knocked up by gales twister gadget issue fixed

Stu’s wall break gadget persisting after dashing into a Gale’s twister issue fixed

Stu wall break gadget persisting after use if used into a teleporter issue fixed

Super charging gadgets not resetting after a ball was kicked issue fixed

Gadget tornado of Gale making AI pathing break issue fixed

Canal Grande symmetry bug fixed

The complete patch notes, which include the explanation of every balance change made on Brawlers, can be found here.