Brawl Stars Meg update: Full patch notes

A new brawler, skins, and more have joined the game in this update.

A new update has arrived in Brawl Stars and it’s introduced the legendary Brawler, Meg.

Meg has become the game’s sixth legendary Brawler. Other than her, new skins, animated pins, balance changes, and bug fixes have been implemented in this update.

Here are the complete patch notes for Brawl Stars’ Meg update.

New Brawler: Meg

Main Attack (Normal form): Clean Up Weak medium-range shot

Super Ability (Normal form): Mega Machina The ability calls her Mecha armor. In Mecha form, Meg gets two different attacks and more HP. Her HP decays over time, though. Once her Mecha HP reaches zero, she goes back to her normal form.

Main Attack (Mecha form): Crowd Control She fires eight projectiles (four from each cannon) dealing a lot of damage.

Super Ability (Mecha form): Feel the Steel In the Mecha form, Meg’s Super button becomes a secondary attack. This is a melee swipe causing lots of damage in a wide arc. The attack charges automatically and doesn’t need normal attacks.

Gadget: Jolting Volts The gadget heals the mecha by 450 health per second for five seconds.

Star Power: Force Field Her normal form gets a 35 percent shield for 30 seconds after a mecha suit is destroyed.

Star Power: Self Destruction Upon expiring, the mecha suit explodes dealing 1,000 damage to nearby opponents and pushing them back.



New skins

Gladiator Colette (Supercell Make): It costs 149 gems.

V8-Bit: It will be available for free through a challenge later this update. After the challenge, it will cost 79 gems.

Gold/Silver skins Brock, Poco, 8-bit, Pam, and Max.



Animated pins

Brawl-o-ween Rosa

Brawlidays Pins

Dark Lord Spike – Unlocked for the Skin owners

Lunar New Year Pins

Meg Pins are also animated!

Game modes

More animated banners for Showdown, Brawl ball and Bounty have been added.

Showdown plus Defeating a brawler now gives two more trophies. If you get defeated, you will lose two.



Skin selector improvements

This provides an easier way for players to select their skin.

An option to randomize the skin selection in every match has also been added.

Seasonal events

Return to Retropolis On acquiring all Retropolis skins, players will receive an exclusive pin for each brawler. Retropolis Skins are now seasonal.



Challenges

Return to Retropolis Two maps per stage Five stages Re-buys enabled V8-Bit is the final reward All maps have the Retropolis environment theme.



Clubs

Pins can now be used in the club chat.

Friends screen/menu

The invite window now shows the game mode you currently have selected.

There are now two status changes, you can now signal to your friends that you are looking for a team or that you are a team looking for a player.

Brawler balance

Buffs

Brock Main attack explosion radius increased by 50 percent.

Jacky The delay on super activation has been removed. Jacky can move and attack earlier after activating her super



Nerfs

Brock The main attack damage has been reduced from 1220 to 1160. Rocket Fuel Bonus damage from the Gadget has been removed. Main attack Range decreased has been decreased from 30 to 27 to offset for explosion increase.

Belle The main attack damage has been reduced from 1100 to 1040. The main attack bounce damage has been reduced from 550 to 520.



Changes

Carl Heat Ejector fire now follows the next main attack rather than Carl himself.



Bug fixes