Brawl Stars’ latest Brawl Talk peaks at over a million viewers

Supercell releases an episode of Brawl Talk every month or so on YouTube to reveal upcoming features to Brawl Stars. Yesterday, the latest episode of Brawl Talk, which revealed a new Brawler, surpassed one million live viewers.

The official Twitter account of Brawl Stars revealed this milestone through a tweet. Frank Keienburg, the game lead of Brawl Stars at Supercell, thanked players for the excitement around the new update. He added that the video was trending globally.

This episode of Brawl Talk revealed a new Brawler and the Power League system to the game. Currently, the video stands at over 11 million viewers, just 12 hours after its release.

Stu is the newest Brawler in Brawl Stars who will be available at 10,000 trophies on the trophy road. His main attacks fire a straight shot of pyrotechnics. A single shot charges his Super. His Super makes him dash forward, leaving a trail of fire that knocks enemy Brawlers backward.

The Power League system will be the “new way to play competitive Brawl Stars.” Supercell has introduced this to the game to give highly-competitive players a clearer objective for playing the game.

In the Power League, players have to advance through 19 ranks between Bronze one and Master. At the end of each season, players will get exclusive rewards and power points. The first season of the Power League will be shorter. The second season onwards will last for 10 weeks, just like the Brawl Pass.