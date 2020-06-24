Brawl Stars’ latest Brawl Talk episode could air on June 27

In a teaser that was uploaded on Brawl Stars’ official social handles, it has been revealed the next episode of Brawl Talk will be releasing on June 27.

The teaser showed the front page of four newspapers called “The Daily Brawl” from the game universe. These newspapers were dated from June 24 to 27. The June 26 edition contained an advertisement that said that “Brawl ‘N’ Talk” will be airing on June 27.

The other newspapers contained a lot of headlines which are likely indications of upcoming features to the game. Fans may have to wait till June 27 to know what they mean, though.

The June 27 newspaper, however, contained the headline that an “unidentified creature” has been spotted in the city. This is perhaps an indication of a new Brawler coming to the game.

Things around here are getting super weird lately… 🏙 pic.twitter.com/w4KqPr7raS — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) June 23, 2020

Here are all the newspapers shown in the video:

Screengrab via Supercell

Screengrab via Supercell

Screengrab via Supercell

Screengrab via Supercell

The current season of Brawl Stars will run until July 6. This Brawl Talk could unveil the new season and all the features coming with it.