Brawl-o-Ween event is live on Brawl Stars

More spooky skins are coming to the mobile game.

Brawl Stars is entering its spooky season, with new skins and a new limited-time game mode.

The Brawl-o-Ween event started earlier today, with a short update to download. The event features eight Halloween-themed skins, four of them being newly added: Swamp Gene, Ghost Squeak, Headless Rider Stu, and Count Pengula.

The skins will rotate in the game’s shop for the event’s duration. If the players buy all eight event-exclusive skins before Brawl-o-Ween ends, they’ll earn bonus items.

An event-exclusive game mode will rotate during Brawl-o-Ween, featuring existing modes and maps with a twist: the Peek-a-Boo.

“Every now and then, all brawlers go invisible,” the description reads. The environment’s maps have also changed to fit the Halloween theme.

In this game mode, the players become invisible every seven seconds, for seven seconds. It can change the tide of a game when used correctly, and shift the meta by favoring Brawlers with mobility to surprise their opponents while attacking from unexpected angles.

The update also laid the groundwork for upcoming new content such as season nine, Brawlywood, with its new Brawl Pass, Brawler Lola, and other changes. The players won’t need to download an update to test out the new season on Nov. 2.

To know all the content and changes introduced with today’s update in details, here are the update’s full patch notes.