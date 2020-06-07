Blue and Tempo Storm win regional Brawl Stars Championship 2020 June finals

Both teams pocketed $9,000 each for their victories.

The June monthly finals for the $1 million Brawl Stars Championship 2020 ended today. Teams from LATAM South and North America (including LATAM North) competed for a share of the prize pool and qualification points for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020.

Three teams from each region made it to the monthly finals after competing in the in-game championship challenge and the online qualifiers. The three teams competed in a round-robin format today within their region to decide the winners.

LATAM South

It wasn’t a good day for the current LATAM South first-placed team, INTZ, as they lost both of its matches to underdogs, Blue and B4 Esports.

Blue, a team that doesn’t even sit in the top four of the leaderboard, put up a surprising show today with back-to-back victories against INTZ and B4 Esports. The team only lost two of the eight sets of matches they played. Blue beat both teams with a score of 3-1.

In the final match of the group for the second position, B4 Esports surprised INTZ by defeating them in straight sets with a score of 3-0.

Here are the complete results of the Brawl Stars Championship June monthly finals for the LATAM South group:

Screengrab via Supercell

The prize pool is split as follows:

First place: Blue ($9,000)

Second place: B4 Esports ($2,000)

Third place: INTZ ($1,250)

The leaderboard for the LATAM South region is:

Screengrab via Supercell

Despite coming in last place today, INTZ has still maintained a comfortable lead of 80 points in the leaderboard owing to past performance. Only one team from the LATAM South region will get a ticket to the World Finals.

North America and LATAM North

Tempo Storm continued its domination in the region by winning both of their matches today comfortably. The team defeated IX Circles with a score of 3-1 and hammered Red Button in straight sets with a score of 3-0.

In the deciding match for the second-place, IX Circles defeated Red Button 3-0. The victory was crucial for the team as it tries to stay afloat for making it to the World Finals.

Here are the complete results of the NA and LATAM North region:

Screengrab via Supercell

The prize pool is split as follows:

First place: Tempo Storm ($9,000)

Second place: IX Circles ($2,000)

Third place: Red Button ($1,250)

The leaderboard for the region is:

Screengrab via Supercell

Tempo Storm still has extended its lead at the top of the leaderboard with 150 points. If the team maintains its consistency, it’s likely to be the North American representative at the World Finals.