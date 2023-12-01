BLACKPINK are collabing with yet another video game—this time Kartrider: Drift

K-pop bands have entered video games. One of the biggest female bands, BLACKPINK, is collaborating with the racing mobile game Kartrider: Drift.

The free-to-play game has welcomed BLACKPINK-themed skins with the launch of season five on Nov. 29 or 30, depending on your timezone.

The collaboration event has added two skins for every member of the band, as well as emotes and decals. A car skin named the Pink Venom Supercar also comes with colors of the band. Upon logging in during the event, players will also be able to get a free four-set Blackpink balloon pack.

The event launched alongside season five, and it will run for the whole duration of the season. It joined the game alongside many other changes. Those include eight new tracks, such as Moonhill, Factory, and Graveyard, as well as a new Racing Pass, and Decal Market reset.

Some quality-of-life changes were also brought to Kartrider: Drift, such as interface adjustments, bug fixes, new awards, and a new game mode rotation. The lobby and garage menus have seen some buttons adjusted to be better optimized. The shop’s interface also received some improvements.

K-pop band Blackpink has collaborated with several video games over the last few years, including PUBG Mobile and Roblox. The band even has its own themed title named Blackpink The Game. As the music genre has become mainstream, more bands have joined video games, and more events like this are likely in the coming years.