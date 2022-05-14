Bernard Chong’s Clash Royale Masters Challenge is giving a Golden Ticket to the CRL World Finals 2022

With 48 qualifiers being played in the first phase, players will get a lot of chances to advance in the challenge.

Bernard Chong’s upcoming Clash Royale Masters Challenge will have $50,000 and a Golden Ticket to the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2022 up for grabs, he unveiled yesterday. The competition kicks off on May 16.

This year, Supercell is working with community tournament organizers to give out Golden Tickets to the World Finals. Eight tickets will be given out in this way, with the remaining eight being distributed through an official Supercell event called “Six weeks of the CRL” in August.

The Masters Challenge will happen across four phases and will be open to all players. These are as follows:

Open Qualifiers (Phase one) This phase will happen through the in-game tournament mode, where 48 open qualifiers will be played. The top six players from each qualifier will make it to the next phase.

Swiss Round (Phase two) The 288 players from the first phase will be divided into four Swiss tournaments consisting of 72 players each. The top six players from each bracket will advance to phase three.

Group Stage (Phase three) The 24 players that have qualified for the third phase will be split into four groups of six players each. They will play in a single round-robin each game following the best-of-three duels format. The top four teams from each group will make it to the last phase of the Masters Challenge.

Final Bracket (Phase four) The 16 players will compete in a double-elimination bracket to crown a champion.



The schedule for the Masters Challenge is as follows.

Phase one: May 16 to 22

Phase two: May 24 to 29

Phase three: June 3 to 5

Phase four: June 10 and 11

The winner of the Masters Challenge will walk away with a Golden Ticket and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The 2022 CRL World Finals will take place from Sept. 23 to 25 with the top 16 players from around the world competing for the title of world champions and a share of an undisclosed prize pool.