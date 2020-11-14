Among Us was the world’s most downloaded mobile game in October

For the second month in a row, Among Us became the most downloaded mobile game worldwide, according to estimates from analytics company Sensor Tower.

The game was downloaded approximately 74.8 million times in October. India accounted for 15 percent of these downloads while the U.S. contributed 11.6 percent. The game topped the downloads charts on both platforms, the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

InnerSloth’s Among Us was way ahead of second-placed Subway Surfers, which was downloaded 19.8 million times last month.

Other games in the top five include Join Clash 3D, Garena Free Fire, and Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact managed to climb to fifth place in the downloads charts during its first month of release. An earlier report by Sensor Tower also estimated that Genshin Impact was the highest-grossing mobile game in October, generating around $239 million in revenue. It displaced popular games like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile to take first place.

Even as Among Us had a tremendous month, the game’s downloads have fallen since September, Sensor Tower estimates show. In September, the game was downloaded 83.8 million times with the U.S.