All working State of Survival Codes (June 2021)

Based on what you see on TV shows and movies, surviving in a zombie apocalypse may look like a regular monday. State of Survival does an excellent job of portraying an apocalypse where players need to make use of every resource that they can get their hands on, making it a great choice to test your surviving skills on the go.

While you can pay to speed up your process and unlock more content, you can also survive as a free-to-play player. Just like how you’re supposed to make the most out of all the resources you come by in State of Survival, you’ll also need to do the same for outlying factors. From time to time, KingsGroup adds redeemable codes to the game. Players can use these codes to claim free rewards which may look small at first but they certainly add up in the long run.

With the help of occasional free resources, you can progress faster in State of Survival. These codes don’t last forever, however, and they all expire at some point. If you stumble upon a new redeemable code, it can usually be a decent idea to use them as soon as possible.

To redeem a code, here’s what you’ll need to:

Launch State of Survival and head over to the Settings menu

Tap on Gift Redemption and enter your code

Click on Redeem after typing in the code and your rewards should instantly be added to your account

Here are all the working codes for State of Survival.

sos8282 : Earn 500 Biocaps, two Epic Search Map, 1000 1K Food, 1000 1K Wood, and 20 5m Speedups

: Earn 500 Biocaps, two Epic Search Map, 1000 1K Food, 1000 1K Wood, and 20 5m Speedups SFA773217A67 : Earn one Epic Hero Badge, one Elite Hero Fragment, two 1K Gasses, two 1K Metal, two 1K Food, two 1K Wood, two five minute Training Speedup, and x2 Combat Manual I

: Earn one Epic Hero Badge, one Elite Hero Fragment, two 1K Gasses, two 1K Metal, two 1K Food, two 1K Wood, two five minute Training Speedup, and x2 Combat Manual I S13A9A1D3804 : Earn 50 Biocaps, one Advanced Search Map, three 1K Gas, three 1K Metal, three 1K Food, three 1K Wood, three 5, Training Speedup, and three 5m Research Speedup

: Earn 50 Biocaps, one Advanced Search Map, three 1K Gas, three 1K Metal, three 1K Food, three 1K Wood, three 5, Training Speedup, and three 5m Research Speedup SD406B202C12 : Earn 50 Biocaps, one Epic Hero Badge, one Epic Hero Fragment, one Advanced Search Map, five 1K Gas, five 1K Metal, five 1K Food, five 1K Wood, four 5m Training Speedup, four five-minute Construction Speedups, and four five minute Research Speedups

: Earn 50 Biocaps, one Epic Hero Badge, one Epic Hero Fragment, one Advanced Search Map, five 1K Gas, five 1K Metal, five 1K Food, five 1K Wood, four 5m Training Speedup, four five-minute Construction Speedups, and four five minute Research Speedups wallwatcher: Earn x300 Biocaps, two Advanced Search Map, x20 10K Supply Crate, and x30 one minute Speedup.

All expired State of Survival codes