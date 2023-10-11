All Wilderness Retreat rewards listed in Monopoly GO

A new event has begun in Monopoly Go and there are fresh rewards to grab in the Wilderness Retreat event.
Like other events in Monopoly Go, you’ll earn points as you travel around the board—earning four Wilderness Retreat points for every Go, Jail, or Free Parking space you land on.
You’ll earn more points the higher your multiplayer, although you will use more rolls in this way, it can be a great way of quickly improving your points total to grab some of the more expensive rewards.
Be wary of the time though, as the Monopoly Go Wilderness Retreat event ends on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 am PT/10am ET/3 pm BST.
All Wilderness Retreat rewards in Monopoly Go
There are a total of 49 rewards that can be unlocked in Monopoly Go, which can be found below:
|Wilderness Retreat Level
|Required Points
|Reward
|One
|Five
|10x Dice Rolls
|Two
|10
|5x Prize Drop Chips
|Three
|10
|Cash
|Four
|10
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|Five
|65
|70x Dice Rolls
|Six
|15
|8x Prize Drop Chips
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|20
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|Nine
|25
|Cash
|10
|180
|220x Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|12x Prize Drop Chips
|12
|30
|10 mins of Cash Grab
|13
|35
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|14
|40
|15x Prize Drop Chips
|15
|350
|450x Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|60
|2-Star Sticker Pack
|18
|100
|5 mins of Cash Boost
|19
|70
|30x Prize Drop Chips
|20
|700
|850x Dice Rolls
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|3-Star Sticker Pack
|23
|110
|45x Prize Drop Chips
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1300
|1400x Dice Rolls
|26
|130
|15 mins of High Roller
|27
|140
|Cash
|28
|150
|60x Prize Drop Chips
|29
|160
|2-Star Sticker Pack
|30
|1000
|Cash
|31
|175
|180x Dice Rolls
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|300
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|34
|280
|75x Prize Drop Chips
|35
|2000
|1850x Dice Rolls
|36
|400
|15 mins of Cash Grab
|37
|600
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|500x Dice Rolls
|39
|800
|100x Prize Drop Chips
|40
|3000
|2700x Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|5-Star Sticker Pack
|42
|1000
|25 mins of Rent Frenzy
|43
|1100
|130x Prize Drop Chips
|44
|1200
|950x Dice Rolls
|45
|2500
|Cash
|46
|1200
|160x Prize Drop Chips
|47
|1400
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|48
|1500
|Cash
|49
|6000
|4-Star Sticker Pack
7000x Dice Rolls