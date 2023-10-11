All Wilderness Retreat rewards listed in Monopoly GO

A new event to work through.

A new event has begun in Monopoly Go and there are fresh rewards to grab in the Wilderness Retreat event.

Like other events in Monopoly Go, you’ll earn points as you travel around the board—earning four Wilderness Retreat points for every Go, Jail, or Free Parking space you land on.

You’ll earn more points the higher your multiplayer, although you will use more rolls in this way, it can be a great way of quickly improving your points total to grab some of the more expensive rewards.

Be wary of the time though, as the Monopoly Go Wilderness Retreat event ends on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 am PT/10am ET/3 pm BST.

All Wilderness Retreat rewards in Monopoly Go

There are a total of 49 rewards that can be unlocked in Monopoly Go, which can be found below:

Wilderness Retreat LevelRequired PointsReward
OneFive10x Dice Rolls
Two105x Prize Drop Chips
Three10Cash
Four101-Star Sticker Pack
Five6570x Dice Rolls
Six158x Prize Drop Chips
Seven20Cash
Eight201-Star Sticker Pack
Nine25Cash
10180220x Dice Rolls
112512x Prize Drop Chips
123010 mins of Cash Grab
13351-Star Sticker Pack
144015x Prize Drop Chips
15350450x Dice Rolls
1645Cash
17602-Star Sticker Pack
181005 mins of Cash Boost
197030x Prize Drop Chips
20700850x Dice Rolls
2180Cash
221003-Star Sticker Pack
2311045x Prize Drop Chips
24120Cash
2513001400x Dice Rolls
2613015 mins of High Roller
27140Cash
2815060x Prize Drop Chips
291602-Star Sticker Pack
301000Cash
31175180x Dice Rolls
32250Cash
333004-Star Sticker Pack
3428075x Prize Drop Chips
3520001850x Dice Rolls
3640015 mins of Cash Grab
376004-Star Sticker Pack
38700500x Dice Rolls
39800100x Prize Drop Chips
4030002700x Dice Rolls
419005-Star Sticker Pack
42100025 mins of Rent Frenzy
431100130x Prize Drop Chips
441200950x Dice Rolls
452500Cash
461200160x Prize Drop Chips
4714004-Star Sticker Pack
481500Cash
4960004-Star Sticker Pack
7000x Dice Rolls
