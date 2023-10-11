All Wilderness Retreat rewards listed in Monopoly GO

A new event has begun in Monopoly Go and there are fresh rewards to grab in the Wilderness Retreat event.

Like other events in Monopoly Go, you’ll earn points as you travel around the board—earning four Wilderness Retreat points for every Go, Jail, or Free Parking space you land on.

You’ll earn more points the higher your multiplayer, although you will use more rolls in this way, it can be a great way of quickly improving your points total to grab some of the more expensive rewards.

Be wary of the time though, as the Monopoly Go Wilderness Retreat event ends on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 am PT/10am ET/3 pm BST.

All Wilderness Retreat rewards in Monopoly Go

Get your rewards before they’re gone. Image via Scopely

There are a total of 49 rewards that can be unlocked in Monopoly Go, which can be found below:

Wilderness Retreat Level Required Points Reward One Five 10x Dice Rolls Two 10 5x Prize Drop Chips Three 10 Cash Four 10 1-Star Sticker Pack Five 65 70x Dice Rolls Six 15 8x Prize Drop Chips Seven 20 Cash Eight 20 1-Star Sticker Pack Nine 25 Cash 10 180 220x Dice Rolls 11 25 12x Prize Drop Chips 12 30 10 mins of Cash Grab 13 35 1-Star Sticker Pack 14 40 15x Prize Drop Chips 15 350 450x Dice Rolls 16 45 Cash 17 60 2-Star Sticker Pack 18 100 5 mins of Cash Boost 19 70 30x Prize Drop Chips 20 700 850x Dice Rolls 21 80 Cash 22 100 3-Star Sticker Pack 23 110 45x Prize Drop Chips 24 120 Cash 25 1300 1400x Dice Rolls 26 130 15 mins of High Roller 27 140 Cash 28 150 60x Prize Drop Chips 29 160 2-Star Sticker Pack 30 1000 Cash 31 175 180x Dice Rolls 32 250 Cash 33 300 4-Star Sticker Pack 34 280 75x Prize Drop Chips 35 2000 1850x Dice Rolls 36 400 15 mins of Cash Grab 37 600 4-Star Sticker Pack 38 700 500x Dice Rolls 39 800 100x Prize Drop Chips 40 3000 2700x Dice Rolls 41 900 5-Star Sticker Pack 42 1000 25 mins of Rent Frenzy 43 1100 130x Prize Drop Chips 44 1200 950x Dice Rolls 45 2500 Cash 46 1200 160x Prize Drop Chips 47 1400 4-Star Sticker Pack 48 1500 Cash 49 6000 4-Star Sticker Pack

7000x Dice Rolls

