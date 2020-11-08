All teams that have qualified for the Clash of Clans World Championship finals 2020

Eight teams will be competing to crown the world champions and get a share of the $1 million prize pool.

The Clash of Clans World Championship finals will be played online from Nov. 27 to 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight teams from around the world will be competing in the event which has a prize pool of $1 million. Six of these teams have qualified through the qualifiers while two others have made it through in-game voting.

Between June and October, six qualifiers were played. The winner of each qualifier secured the golden ticket to the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020. These qualifiers were supposed to be played at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They were being played online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the teams that have made it to the finals by winning the qualifiers:

ATN.aTTax

Vatang

Ni Chang Dance

X6tence

Besides this, two other teams have qualified by wildcard voting. In the past week, Supercell opened in-game voting featuring eight teams who performed well in the qualifiers but couldn’t manage to secure a slot in the finals. The top two teams with the most votes have made it to the World Championship finals:

eleVen Original

H.T Family

Fans can catch all the action happening at the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020 on YouTube. It will be played from Nov. 27 to 29.