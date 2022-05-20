All teams qualified for the Brawl Stars Mid-Season Invitational 2022

Eight teams from around the world will be competing in the Brawl Stars Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 in June, which will feature a prize pool of $150,000. This will be the first-ever MSI in the history of Brawl Stars esports.

The MSI will be a two-day event. Supercell has said that the main event will happen on the first day while show matches will be organized on day two. The company still hasn’t revealed the format, exact schedule, and venue for the MSI. This article will be updated as more information is revealed.

Eight teams from five regions based on their performance in the Brawl Stars Championship will be competing to decide the winners. The top teams from these five regions after season three have qualified for the MSI. These are as follows.

EMEA Tribe Gaming EU Team Queso SK Gaming

North America and LATAM North SK Gaming Tribe Gaming

LATAM South AC Milan QLASH

East Asia ZETA Division One

SESA and ANZ Free Win Agents



The MSI is the first international competition in the official Brawl Stars esports calendar. The other will be the 2022 World Finals which will happen towards the end of the year. Sixteen teams will be competing for a share of the $500,000 prize pool and the title of world champions here.