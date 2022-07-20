Call of Duty: Mobile is undoubtedly one of the biggest and best mobile shooters on the market. Its combination of the slick Call of Duty shooting experience and regular updates, with a seemingly endless supply of new cosmetics to try and unlock, has proven to be incredibly popular with mobile gamers around the world.

In addition to all of the weapon skins and other game customization options that CoD: Mobile offers, players can also duke it out in the game as one of many iconic characters from the CoD franchise. This includes original characters, as well as characters that have already graced the likes of classic CoD series such as Modern Warfare and Black Ops. There are even a few promotional characters players can unlock from outside of CoD.

If you’re looking to up your game past some of the default skins that you can get in the game, here’s every playable character that’s come to Call of Duty: Mobile.

All playable Call of Duty: Mobile characters