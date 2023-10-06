All Monopoly GO Gizmo Gourmet rewards

A promotional image for the Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go.
Image via Scopely.

The Gizmo Gourmet Event has begun in Monopoly Go, where players can earn points towards an array of rewards when they land on specific board spaces.

There’s plenty to get your hands on in the event, including boosts that can be used in-game, additional Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and plenty more.

You can see everything you need to know about the event below.

How to Score Points in the Gizmo Gourmet Event in Monopoly Go

You score points after landing on certain board spaces in Monopoly Go when the Gizmo Gourmet event is active. The points earned for each space can be found below:

  • Chance: Two points
  • Community Chest: Three points
  • Railroad: Five points

If you roll with a multiplier enabled, you’ll receive more points when you land on the above spaces, although this will result in your using your Dice Rolls much faster.

Dice shown in Monopoly Go above the board, with two characters in the middle section.
Use multipliers to increase the points you receive. Image via Scopely.

When does the Gizmo Gourmet Event end in Monopoly Go?

The Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go will only last for three days and ends on Oct. 8 at 7 am PT.

That gives you a very short timeframe to get your hands on the valuable rewards that can be earned from the event, though it’s definitely worth grinding for them.

All Monopoly Go Gizmo Gourmet Event Rewards

In total, there are 50 rewards to unlock during the Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go, all of which are tied to a level and a set number of points. You can see all the rewards below:

Gizmo Gourmet LevelPoints NeededReward
12580 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
2201-Star Sticker Pack
34020 Dice Rolls
445130 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
515075 Dice Rolls
640Cash
750180 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
8551-Star Sticker Pack
96510 minutes of Cash Grab
10375200 Dice Rolls
1160220 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
1275Cash
13901-Star Sticker Pack
1480250 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
15100Cash
16850450 Dice Rolls
17100300 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
181102-Star Sticker Pack
19120Five minutes of Cash Boost
20115350 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
211300700 Dice Rolls
221503-Star Sticker Pack
23160Cash
24175400 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
25200Cash
262000950 Dice Rolls
2727510 minutes of High Roller
283002-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack
29325450 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
30400100 Dice Rolls
311500Cash
32450120 Dice Rolls
33500500 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
346504-Star Sticker Pack
35750Cash
3650002000 Dice Rolls
37800520 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
3890025 minutes of Rent Frenzy
3910004-Star Sticker Pack
401500Cash
41100003800 Dice Rolls
42160020 minutes of High Roller
431750Cash
4419005-Star Sticker Pack
458000Cash
462000500 Dice Rolls
4730004-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack
483500Cash
49400015 minutes of Cash Grab
50175004-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack
7500 Dice Rolls
