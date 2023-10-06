All Monopoly GO Gizmo Gourmet rewards

The Gizmo Gourmet Event has begun in Monopoly Go, where players can earn points towards an array of rewards when they land on specific board spaces.
There’s plenty to get your hands on in the event, including boosts that can be used in-game, additional Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and plenty more.
You can see everything you need to know about the event below.
How to Score Points in the Gizmo Gourmet Event in Monopoly Go
You score points after landing on certain board spaces in Monopoly Go when the Gizmo Gourmet event is active. The points earned for each space can be found below:
- Chance: Two points
- Community Chest: Three points
- Railroad: Five points
If you roll with a multiplier enabled, you’ll receive more points when you land on the above spaces, although this will result in your using your Dice Rolls much faster.
When does the Gizmo Gourmet Event end in Monopoly Go?
The Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go will only last for three days and ends on Oct. 8 at 7 am PT.
That gives you a very short timeframe to get your hands on the valuable rewards that can be earned from the event, though it’s definitely worth grinding for them.
All Monopoly Go Gizmo Gourmet Event Rewards
In total, there are 50 rewards to unlock during the Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go, all of which are tied to a level and a set number of points. You can see all the rewards below:
|Gizmo Gourmet Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|25
|80 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|2
|20
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|3
|40
|20 Dice Rolls
|4
|45
|130 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|5
|150
|75 Dice Rolls
|6
|40
|Cash
|7
|50
|180 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|8
|55
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|9
|65
|10 minutes of Cash Grab
|10
|375
|200 Dice Rolls
|11
|60
|220 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|14
|80
|250 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|15
|100
|Cash
|16
|850
|450 Dice Rolls
|17
|100
|300 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|18
|110
|2-Star Sticker Pack
|19
|120
|Five minutes of Cash Boost
|20
|115
|350 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|21
|1300
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150
|3-Star Sticker Pack
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|400 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2000
|950 Dice Rolls
|27
|275
|10 minutes of High Roller
|28
|300
|2-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack
|29
|325
|450 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|30
|400
|100 Dice Rolls
|31
|1500
|Cash
|32
|450
|120 Dice Rolls
|33
|500
|500 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|34
|650
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|35
|750
|Cash
|36
|5000
|2000 Dice Rolls
|37
|800
|520 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces
|38
|900
|25 minutes of Rent Frenzy
|39
|1000
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|40
|1500
|Cash
|41
|10000
|3800 Dice Rolls
|42
|1600
|20 minutes of High Roller
|43
|1750
|Cash
|44
|1900
|5-Star Sticker Pack
|45
|8000
|Cash
|46
|2000
|500 Dice Rolls
|47
|3000
|4-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack
|48
|3500
|Cash
|49
|4000
|15 minutes of Cash Grab
|50
|17500
|4-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack
7500 Dice Rolls