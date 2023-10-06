All Monopoly GO Gizmo Gourmet rewards

The Gizmo Gourmet Event has begun in Monopoly Go, where players can earn points towards an array of rewards when they land on specific board spaces.

There’s plenty to get your hands on in the event, including boosts that can be used in-game, additional Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and plenty more.

You can see everything you need to know about the event below.

How to Score Points in the Gizmo Gourmet Event in Monopoly Go

You score points after landing on certain board spaces in Monopoly Go when the Gizmo Gourmet event is active. The points earned for each space can be found below:

Chance: Two points

Community Chest: Three points

Railroad: Five points

If you roll with a multiplier enabled, you’ll receive more points when you land on the above spaces, although this will result in your using your Dice Rolls much faster.

Use multipliers to increase the points you receive. Image via Scopely.

When does the Gizmo Gourmet Event end in Monopoly Go?

The Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go will only last for three days and ends on Oct. 8 at 7 am PT.

That gives you a very short timeframe to get your hands on the valuable rewards that can be earned from the event, though it’s definitely worth grinding for them.

All Monopoly Go Gizmo Gourmet Event Rewards

In total, there are 50 rewards to unlock during the Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go, all of which are tied to a level and a set number of points. You can see all the rewards below:

Gizmo Gourmet Level Points Needed Reward 1 25 80 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 2 20 1-Star Sticker Pack 3 40 20 Dice Rolls 4 45 130 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 5 150 75 Dice Rolls 6 40 Cash 7 50 180 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 8 55 1-Star Sticker Pack 9 65 10 minutes of Cash Grab 10 375 200 Dice Rolls 11 60 220 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 12 75 Cash 13 90 1-Star Sticker Pack 14 80 250 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 15 100 Cash 16 850 450 Dice Rolls 17 100 300 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 18 110 2-Star Sticker Pack 19 120 Five minutes of Cash Boost 20 115 350 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 21 1300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 3-Star Sticker Pack 23 160 Cash 24 175 400 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 25 200 Cash 26 2000 950 Dice Rolls 27 275 10 minutes of High Roller 28 300 2-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack 29 325 450 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1500 Cash 32 450 120 Dice Rolls 33 500 500 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 34 650 4-Star Sticker Pack 35 750 Cash 36 5000 2000 Dice Rolls 37 800 520 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 38 900 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy 39 1000 4-Star Sticker Pack 40 1500 Cash 41 10000 3800 Dice Rolls 42 1600 20 minutes of High Roller 43 1750 Cash 44 1900 5-Star Sticker Pack 45 8000 Cash 46 2000 500 Dice Rolls 47 3000 4-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack 48 3500 Cash 49 4000 15 minutes of Cash Grab 50 17500 4-Star Guaranteed Gold Sticker Pack

7500 Dice Rolls

