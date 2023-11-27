All Monopoly GO Bows & Bandits event rewards and milestones

From Nov. 26 to 28, log into Monopoly GO and take part in the Bows & Bandits event, and there are plenty of rewards and milestones to go after.

The theme this time is “Robin Hood,” so you’ll be collecting small green hats with little feathers on them, which you can exchange for extra rolls, card packs, and money.

What is the Bows and Bandits event in Monopoly Go?

Just like in previous Monopoly GO events, you won’t need to do much to participate in the event. Simply play the game as you normally would, and you’ll start collecting event items immediately and work towards the rewards. You must land on Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tiles to get the small green hats.

Two hats for each Chance tile

for each tile Three hats for Community Chest tile

for tile Five hats for Railroad tiles

When you collect enough hats, you’ll earn a Bows & Bandits level and earn a reward. There are 50 levels of rewards available. Reaching the highest level will award you with 7,500 dire rolls and a gold and blue card pack.

If you are using dice roll multipliers, which you definitely should, these will also apply to the amount of hats you get. I managed to get 250 hats by using a x50 multiplier, and that earned me five levels worth of rewards.

All Bows & Bandits event rewards in Monopoly GO

Bows and Bandits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each level of the event will award you with on of the following: a card pack, money, cash grab minigames, rent frenzy, board rush, and dice rolls.

Thanks to Itsjakesm on Twitter for, once again, capturing an image of all the goodies. Here are all the rewards:

25 hats – Green card pack

20 hats – Cash (amount depends on player level and dice multiplier)

40 hats – 15 dice rolls

45 hats – Cash

150 hats – 75 dice rolls

40 hats – Cash

50 hats – 15 minutes of earning double rent from your friends

55 hats – Green card pack

65 hats – Cash

375 hats – 200 dice rolls

60 hats – Cash

75 hats – Cash

90 hats – Green card pack

80 hats – Cash

100 hats – 10 minutes of Cash Grab (tapping on the screen while collecting falling bills)

850 hats – 500 dice rolls

100 hats – Yellow card pack

110 hats – Cash

120 hats – 50 dice rolls

115 hats – Cash

1,300 hats – 700 dice rolls

150 hats – Red card pack

160 hats – Cash

175 hats – Cash

200 hats – Cash

2,000 hats – 1,000 dice rolls

275 hats – Gold card pack

300 hats – 10 minutes of high-roller status (higher dice multiplier)

325 hats – Cash

400 hats – 100 dice rolls

1,600 hats – Cash

450 hats -150 dice rolls

500 hats – Cash

650 hats – Blue card pack

750 hats – five minutes Board Rush (get a reward for going through the entire board)

4,500 hats – 2,000 dice rolls

800 hats – Cash

900 hats – Cash

1,000 hats – Blue card pack

1,500 hats – Cash

10,000 hats – 3,800 dice rolls

1,600 hats – Purple card pack

1,700 hats – 20 minutes of high-roller status

1,800 hats – Cash

7,000 hats – Cash

2,000 hats – 800 dice rolls

3,000 hats – Gold and blue card pack

3,500 hats – Cash

4,000 hats – Cash

17,500 hats – Gold and blue card pack and 7,500 dice rolls

While you are working on the Boards & Bandits events, there are a few other things you can progress through at the same time. Nessie’s Quest is a two-day tournament where you can work towards similar gifts while competing against other players. There’s also a Cyber Monday deal if you need extra card packs.

Have fun playing Monopoly GO.