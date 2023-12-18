All Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express answers (2023)

Both the holidays and the end of 2023 are right around the corner, and new and veteran players of Cookie Run Kingdom have a chance to earn some achievements during the Holiday Express event.

The Holiday Express event is divided into five chapters, each with its own set of trivia questions that need to be answered correctly. To unlock Holiday Express, you will need to complete the tutorial questline that ends with the “Use EXP Star Jellies” quest.

Each chapter is broken down into scenes that you must complete with the right answer using clues. To unlock all the chapters right away, you will need to purchase a premium pass. Otherwise, you have to wait for the chapters to start later on in the event.

To solve the mystery, you will need to review the evidence collected and reflect on earlier dialogue to correctly deduce what has taken place on the Holiday Express. Each table lists the questions for each stage and the answer to each question. Note that some require multiple answers.

Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express answers: Chapter One

Pretty dark for a cookie game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Chapter One, the cookies—including the protagonist Linzer Cookie—board the Holiday Express and attend the Tree Lighting Ceremony. But a grisly scene is found in the morning.

Scene Question Answer / Evidence 1-4: After The Supper Where is Linzer Cookie right now? Suite Nine, Creme Brulee Cookie’s Suite 1-4: After The Supper When is the special ceremony? (00:00-01:00) Tree Lighting Ceremony

Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express answers: Chapter Two

Let’s get some answers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the body of Old Jolly is discovered, Linzer and two detectives will start to interrogate the other passengers.

Scene Question Answer / Evidence 2-2: The Suspects What are the two objects that indicate the time of the incident? 1. A clock next to Old Jolly. The time is topped around 00:20.

2. Sugar Granules next to Old Jolly have hardened and faded. 2-2: The Suspects What about the two objects allows us to reach such a conclusion? 1. A clock next to Old Jolly. The time is topped around 00:20.

2. According to the blue book, sugar hardens and fades over time. 2-2: The Suspects What are the two pieces of evidence that point at the weapon used in the incident? 1. A candy cane smothered with strawberry jam.

2. Old Jolly’s hat… sticky with strawberry jam 2-3: Interrogation One What is Vampire Cookie’s alibi at the time of the incident? Watched the Tree-Lighting Ceremony along with the others in the Dining Car, according to Vampire Cookie’s Statement. 2-3: Interrogation One Anything suspicious about Vampire Cookie? This Cookie loves juice. He even coveted the fancy grape juice Old Jolly brought (under Vampire Cookie details) 2-4: Interrogation Two What is Angel Cookie’s alibi at the time of the incident? Watched the Tree-Lighting Ceremony along with the others in the Dining Car, according to Angel Cookie’s Statement. 2-4: Interrogation Two Anything suspicious about Angel Cookie? Noticed an odd look on Angel Cookie’s face when talking to Old Jolly during supper, according to Vampire Cookie’s Statement. 2-5: Interrogation Three Which statement was directly related to Carol Cookie and Old Jolly? She was coming up with a poem inspired by the conversation she had with Old Jolly during supper (from Carol Cookie’s Statement) 2-5: Interrogation Three Which three statements can testify that the three were together? Angel Cookie’s Statement, Carol Cookie’s Statement, and Vampire Cookie’s Statements all state they were watching the Tree-Lighting Ceremony from 00:00 to 01:00 2-6: Interrogation Four What is Creme Brulée Cookie’s alibi at the time of the incident? He was practicing in the Banquet Car from 00:00 to 01:00, according to Creme Brulé Cookie’s statement. 2-6: Interrogation Four Anything suspicious about Creme Brulée Cookie? 1. Carol Cookie felt bad after witnessing Creme Brulé Cookie and Old Jolly arguing, according to Carol’s statement.

2. Angel Cookie also witnessed Creme Brulée Cookie and Old Jolly arguing, according to Angel’s statement.

Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express answers: Chapter Three

Only two presents? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the interrogations wind down, one passenger points toward another one in particular, and they’re caught in a lie. The investigators start to piece together the mystery.

Scene Question Answer / Evidence 3-1: Interrogation Five Anything suspicious about Sparkling Cookie? 1. Old Jolly refused to drink Sparkling Cookie’s juice, but it was delicious, according to Vampire’s statement.

2. Carol Cookie saw Sparkling Cookie dejected from Old Jolly refusing his sparkling juice. 3-1: Interrogation Five What could confirm that Schwarzwalder was indeed in his suite? 3. Halfway through the ceremony, Sparkling Cookie heard Royal Bear Jelly push a cart through the Dining Car, according to Sparkling Cookie’s statement. 3-2: Another Suspect What is a contradictory statement made by Royal Bear Jelly and the evidence to prove it? 1. Royal Bear Jelly says in his statement he stayed in the electrical room preparing for the Tree-Lighting Ceremony from 20:00 to 01:00.

2. But, Sparkling Cookie says in his statement that he heard Royal Bear Jelly push a cart through the Dining Car between 00:00 and 01:00. 3-4: Creme Brulée Cookie’s Suite What is Creme Brulée Cookie’s Suitcase Password? 1-2-2-4, the date for Christmas Eve, when Creme Brulée Cookie made his musical debut. 3-5: Under Suspicion What is a contradictory statement made by Creme Brulée Cookie and the evidence to prove it? 1. Creme Brulée Cookie says in his statement he was practicing in the Banquet Car.

2. But, Royal Bear Jelly says in his statement that he witnessed Creme Brulée Cookie entering Old Jolly’s suite right before the ceremony between 00:00 and 01:00. 3-5: Under Suspicion What is a statement made by Creme Brulée Cookie that is false and what can prove it? 1. Creme Brulée Cookie says he was searching for his sheet music in Old Jolly’s suite, and searched until dawn without finding it.

2. But, Creme Brulée Cookie’s Sheet Music (evidence) was in an envelope in his room.

Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express answers: Chapter Four

We’ll get some dinner, then solve the case. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the cookies is accused, but Linzer Cookie thinks something doesn’t add up, and she finds herself on her own chasing down the real culprit.

Scene Question Answer / Evidence 4-2: Talk with Creme Brulée Cookie What evidence contradicts Creme Brulée Cookie’s usual behavior? 1. Creme Brulée Cookie’s organized books and sheet music are a glimpse into his personality.

2. Creme Brulée Cookie’s sheet music for this year’s Grand Holiday Concert is all messed up. 4-4: Investigating the Conductor’s Quarters What is Royal Bear Jelly’s drawer password? 0-2-4-6, based on the numbers in the book titles from his collection of Linzer Cookie books. 4-6: The Truth Revealed What is an object that could melt in a heated room? The Piece of Ice Cream Cake: “Better eat it before it melts.” 4-6: The Truth Revealed What do you get from melting an ice cream cake? The Piece of Ice Cream Cake: “Red, juicy berry filling.” 4-6: The Truth Revealed Why can’t the jam on the candy cane be Old Jolly’s? “Since he’s not a cookie, he leaks cherry jam, not strawberry,” from Schwarzwalder’s statement.

Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express answers: Chapter Five

Finally arrived. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the pieces have fallen into place, and the culprit is revealed. But that’s not the only major reveal.

Scene Question Answer / Evidence 5-1: The Culprit is…! What is an evidence that can refute Royal Bear Jelly’s alibi? Twinkle Lights Controller Package: “Equipped with the latest technology, so you can light up your tree whenever, wherever!” 5-1: The Culprit is…! What is the first thing about Royal Bear Jelly that raises suspicion? Royal Bear Jelly seems to have known Linzer Cookie and Creme Brulee Cookie switched rooms. 5-1: The Culprit is…! Why did Royal Bear Jelly sneak into the suite and what was he after? 1. Royal Bear Jelly is an avid fan of Linzer Cookie, [and] he seems very interested in her newest work.

2. Linzer Cookie’s Manuscript, the manuscript she is working on. 5-1: The Culprit is…! What did Royal Bear Jelly actually steal? Creme Brulée Cookie’s sheet music: “an envelope containing sheet music Creme Brulee Cookie will use for the upcoming Grand Holiday Concert. There are some notes written down.” 5-3: The Two Candy Canes II What is the evidence proving the candy cane at the scene of the crime isn’t Old Jolly’s? Candy Cane with Strawberry Jam:

1. The handle of this cane is not worn or scratched… meaning it does not belong to Old Jolly.

2. It wasn’t Old Jolly’s strawberry jam, but the berry filling from the cake. 5-5: The Truth is in The Tea Why did Royal Bear Jelly have to melt the candy cane? Strands of Royal Bear Jelly’s mustache: “Seems like it came from the melted candy cane.”

With this final chapter complete, the Winter Express story is finished. And with its completion, you should’ve earned a Christmas-sized amount of gold, EXP Star Jelly, Jamguine Brooches, Rainbow Cubes, Crystals, and the special Agatha Crispy title provided you completed all the achievements.