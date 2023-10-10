All Campfire Chronicles event rewards for Monopoly GO

Campfire Chronicles is on its way out in Monopoly GO, but there’s still time to get yourself as many rewards as possible. The 48-hour event gives players the opportunity to earn a collection of sticker packs and cash, so it’s time to get your Monopoly GO grind on—before Oct. 10.
There are 43 different prizes to get throughout your Campfire Chronicles adventure, you’ll just have to kick into gear to collect them all.
You’ll need a ton of dice to get all 25,000 points, and with not much time left, you’ll have to get started as soon as possible.
How does Campfire Chronicles in Monopoly GO work?
If you’re looking to pick up board spaces as you make your way through Monopoly GO, look for the Campfire Chronicle tokens. The spaces with these coins on them will give you two points for your troubles.
Using multipliers will boost your score significantly, so make sure you’re using them at the right time to get the maximum results.
All Campfire Chronicle event rewards in Monopoly GO
Without further ado, let’s list every Campfire Chronicle reward in Monopoly GO:
|Campfire Chronicle Levels
|Required Points
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|10
|10 dice
|Three
|15
|Star Sticker pack
|Four
|60
|100 dice
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|20
|Star Sticker pack
|Seven
|25
|Cash
|Eight
|150
|200 dice
|Nine
|30
|10 minutes of High Roller
|10
|30
|Cash
|11
|35
|Star Sticker pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|400
|450 dice
|14
|50
|Cash
|15
|60
|Two-Starsticker pack
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|600
|650 dice
|18
|70
|10 minutes of High roller
|19
|80
|Three-Star Sticker pack
|20
|90
|Cash
|21
|850
|850 dice
|22
|95
|Cash
|23
|100
|Two-Star Sticker pack
|24
|110
|Cash
|25
|140
|120 dice
|26
|700
|Cash and Three-Star Gold Guaranteed Sticker Pack
|27
|150
|150 dice
|28
|250
|Four-Star Sticker pack
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1,600
|1,600 dice
|31
|400
|Cash
|32
|500
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|33
|750
|Three-Star Sticker pack
|34
|800
|Cash
|35
|2,500
|2,200 dice
|36
|850
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|37
|900
|750 dice
|38
|1,000
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|39
|2,000
|700 dice and Cash
|40
|1,100
|950 dice
|41
|1,200
|Four-Star Gold Sticker Pack
|42
|1,400
|Cash
|43
|6,200
|Four-Star Gold Sticker Pack and 6,000 dice rolls