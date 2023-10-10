All Campfire Chronicles event rewards for Monopoly GO

Campfire Chronicles is on its way out in Monopoly GO, but there’s still time to get yourself as many rewards as possible. The 48-hour event gives players the opportunity to earn a collection of sticker packs and cash, so it’s time to get your Monopoly GO grind on—before Oct. 10.

There are 43 different prizes to get throughout your Campfire Chronicles adventure, you’ll just have to kick into gear to collect them all.

You’ll need a ton of dice to get all 25,000 points, and with not much time left, you’ll have to get started as soon as possible.

How does Campfire Chronicles in Monopoly GO work?

Time to get collecting! Image via Scopely

If you’re looking to pick up board spaces as you make your way through Monopoly GO, look for the Campfire Chronicle tokens. The spaces with these coins on them will give you two points for your troubles.

Using multipliers will boost your score significantly, so make sure you’re using them at the right time to get the maximum results.

All Campfire Chronicle event rewards in Monopoly GO

Without further ado, let’s list every Campfire Chronicle reward in Monopoly GO:

Campfire Chronicle Levels Required Points Reward One Five Cash Two 10 10 dice Three 15 Star Sticker pack Four 60 100 dice Five 15 Cash Six 20 Star Sticker pack Seven 25 Cash Eight 150 200 dice Nine 30 10 minutes of High Roller 10 30 Cash 11 35 Star Sticker pack 12 40 Cash 13 400 450 dice 14 50 Cash 15 60 Two-Starsticker pack 16 70 Cash 17 600 650 dice 18 70 10 minutes of High roller 19 80 Three-Star Sticker pack 20 90 Cash 21 850 850 dice 22 95 Cash 23 100 Two-Star Sticker pack 24 110 Cash 25 140 120 dice 26 700 Cash and Three-Star Gold Guaranteed Sticker Pack 27 150 150 dice 28 250 Four-Star Sticker pack 29 350 Cash 30 1,600 1,600 dice 31 400 Cash 32 500 Five-minute Cash Boost 33 750 Three-Star Sticker pack 34 800 Cash 35 2,500 2,200 dice 36 850 Two-Star Sticker Pack 37 900 750 dice 38 1,000 25-minute Rent Frenzy 39 2,000 700 dice and Cash 40 1,100 950 dice 41 1,200 Four-Star Gold Sticker Pack 42 1,400 Cash 43 6,200 Four-Star Gold Sticker Pack and 6,000 dice rolls

