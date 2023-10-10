All Campfire Chronicles event rewards for Monopoly GO

Campfire Chronicles is on its way out in Monopoly GO, but there’s still time to get yourself as many rewards as possible. The 48-hour event gives players the opportunity to earn a collection of sticker packs and cash, so it’s time to get your Monopoly GO grind on—before Oct. 10.

There are 43 different prizes to get throughout your Campfire Chronicles adventure, you’ll just have to kick into gear to collect them all. 

You’ll need a ton of dice to get all 25,000 points, and with not much time left, you’ll have to get started as soon as possible.

How does Campfire Chronicles in Monopoly GO work? 

If you’re looking to pick up board spaces as you make your way through Monopoly GO, look for the Campfire Chronicle tokens. The spaces with these coins on them will give you two points for your troubles. 

Using multipliers will boost your score significantly, so make sure you’re using them at the right time to get the maximum results.

All Campfire Chronicle event rewards in Monopoly GO

Without further ado, let’s list every Campfire Chronicle reward in Monopoly GO:

Campfire Chronicle LevelsRequired PointsReward
OneFiveCash
Two1010 dice
Three15Star Sticker pack
Four60100 dice
Five15Cash
Six20Star Sticker pack
Seven25Cash
Eight150200 dice
Nine3010 minutes of High Roller
1030Cash
1135Star Sticker pack
1240Cash
13400450 dice
1450Cash
1560Two-Starsticker pack
1670Cash
17600650 dice
187010 minutes of High roller
1980Three-Star Sticker pack
2090Cash
21850850 dice
2295Cash
23100Two-Star Sticker pack
24110Cash
25140120 dice
26700Cash and Three-Star Gold Guaranteed Sticker Pack
27150150 dice
28250Four-Star Sticker pack
29350Cash
301,6001,600 dice
31400Cash
32500Five-minute Cash Boost
33750Three-Star Sticker pack
34800Cash
352,5002,200 dice
36850Two-Star Sticker Pack
37900750 dice
381,00025-minute Rent Frenzy
392,000700 dice and Cash
401,100950 dice
411,200Four-Star Gold Sticker Pack
421,400Cash
436,200Four-Star Gold Sticker Pack and 6,000 dice rolls
