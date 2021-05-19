$500,000 Arena of Valor World Cup to begin in June

The Arena of Valor World Cup (AWC) will be held online from June 19 to July 2018, Tencent and Garena have announced.

The $500,000 tournament will be the third world championship under the AWC franchise after the 2020 event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, replaced with the Arena of Valor Premier League 2020. The AWC 2021 will welcome 16 teams from nine regions in total: Chinese Taipei (three), Thailand (three), Vietnam (three), Indonesia (two), Korea (one), Mainland China (one), Japan (one), Malaysia/Singapore/Philippines (one), and Brazil (one).

IT’S CONFIRMED! The AWC 2021 will feature 16 teams from 9 regions who will battle to be the world champion! The region of Vietnam will be represented by the top 3 teams from the Arena of Glory Spring 2021: Team Flash, Saigon Phantom, and V Gaming.



The AWC 2021 kick offs with the group stage (June 19 to 27). Then, the eight best teams will move on to the quarter finals (June 30 to July 4), with the semi finals played throughout July 10 to 11. Finally, the two best teams of the tournament will face each other on July 18. The winner will take $200,000 home, while the runners-up get $110,000.

Although the AWC 2021 will be played entirely online, the tournament organizers Garena and Tencent promised to emulate an immersive virtual concept to offer viewers an engaging experience. 2021 is the fourth year of AoV esports and there are great expectation for this event. The AWC 2019 drew more than 74.5 million cumulative views and over 855,000 peak concurrent viewers.

The AWC 2021 will be broadcasted on more than one streaming platform and fans will be able to watch it in five different languages: English, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Thai, and Vietnamese.