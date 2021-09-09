Will progress be wiped at the end of the New World open beta?

The open beta for Amazon Games’ upcoming MMORPG, New World, is now live. For the next four days, players will have the chance to test out New World for free before the game officially launches later this month.

Starting today, players will be able to level through New World and make as much progress as they can before the open beta testing period comes to a close. Don’t get too attached to whatever character you create during the game’s open beta, however, because they’ll get deleted completely when the servers shut down on Sept. 13 at 1:59am CT.

Will New World beta progress carry over to the full game?

Although you can theoretically reach the endgame in the open beta of New World, you won’t have the chance to start there on the same character once the game fully releases. At the end of the open beta testing period, all progress you make with your characters will be completely wiped.

Over the course of the four-day testing period, you’ll have the chance to explore nearly all of Aeternum before the servers shut down. Many of the game’s zones, expeditions, invasions, and professions will be available to test. And while you won’t have much time to make real, permanent progress, you’ll be able to get as far as you wish before having to do it all over again later this month. Thanks to the open beta’s character wipe, you’ll have to start the leveling process from the beginning again when the game is fully released on Sept. 28.

If anything, you should view the open beta testing period as a chance to quickly try out the various weapons and playstyles that New World has to offer, so you’re more comfortable with making preemptive decisions for your permanent character once the game is released.

The New World open beta is available to play for free now on the game’s official Steam page. New World will be released on Sept. 28.