When will the Final Day Extreme trial release in Final Fantasy XIV?

There are several types of high-end content in Final Fantasy XIV that suit the most competitive players in the game. The Extreme trials are one of them, and the latest expansion Endwalker brought two more in December 2021.

The Extreme version of the third and final trial from the Main Scenario has already been confirmed by Square Enix, but it’s unclear when it’ll be available in the game.

Extreme trials are a more challenging version of Normal trials. They often replicate most of the trials’ basic mechanics but add more depth and complexity to them, while remaining easier to complete than Savage raids. This was the case for both first Extreme trials from Endwalker, and it’ll likely be the same for the final one.

The completion of this trial should also include a new mount in reference to the boss, as is tradition with FFXIV Extreme trials. It’ll likely offer high-quality gear, too. Here is when to expect to test out this trial.

When will the Final Day Extreme trial come out?

While both first Extreme trials were released alongside Endwalker last December, the developer has yet to reveal when it plans to release the Extreme version of the third trial.

Taking into account the schedule for Extreme trials in previous expansions, the third Extreme trial will likely release with Patch 6.1 since the third trials were included in patches 4.1 and 5.1 in Shadowbringers and Stormblood.

Patch 6.1 is the next major update coming to Endwalker, bringing the New Game Plus and new Main Scenario quests. The introduction of Meteion’s Extreme trial won’t come as a surprise.

Following the schedule of the previous expansions, Patch 6.1 is expected to release around late March or early April. But fans will receive information on that subject following the next Live Letter from the Producer, which is set for next month.