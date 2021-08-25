When is the New World open beta?

You won't need to pre-order the game to get in this time around.

Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World is launching in just one month. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t enough time for the developer to sneak in one more beta test for good measure.

Announced at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event today, New World will have an open beta in September before the game officially launches on Sept. 28.

The New World open beta will begin on Sept. 9 at 9am CT and end on Sept. 12 at 1:59am CT.

Unlike the closed beta that Amazon held earlier this summer, anyone will be able to get access to this playtest through the Steam Playtest tool, which can be found on New World’s official Steam page.

While access to the previous beta required players to pre-order New World, anyone will be able to get into beta sessions now as Amazon continues to test the strength and stability of its servers, which were problematic at times during the closed beta this summer.