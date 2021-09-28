What New World server is Shroud playing on?

Shroud is one of the most popular content creators in the history of streaming. And while he might be known more for his prowess in first-person shooters, he’s also an avid fan of MMOs.

With Amazon’s highly-anticipated MMO New World finally available, there are many people looking to find and play with Shroud as he journeys through Aeternum.

Living in California, Shroud is playing New World on NA West servers and has a character on Celadon, which is a Westernesse Eta world set, according to a StreamElements command in his Twitch chat.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Shroud

Shroud will also be selecting Covenant as his faction, according to Streamersonnew.world.

For more information about what servers other streamers are playing on, you can use Streamersonnew.world to see where any individual content creator is playing the game and what faction they’re playing. Additionally, you can find more information on what servers are the most populated and which have a higher streamer density here.

Shroud is also a part of Twitch and Amazon’s New World drops program. You can earn numerous in-game goodies by watching him play on Twitch.