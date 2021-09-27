How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release.

Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players to receive Vinespun weapon skins by tuning into New World streams. These exclusive Twitch drops will only be available in the streams of 66 content creators who were a part of the Battle for New World, which took place during the first two weeks of the beta in the summer.

Twitch will mark the streams of these individuals. You should see an icon around their name, indicating that they have Twitch drops enabled. Before you tune into a stream, you’ll need to make sure that you have drops enabled for your Twitch account.

You’ll first need to log into your Twitch account. Make sure that your account is set to Online. Go into your account settings and link your Twitch account with your Steam. Once you start the process, you’ll be asked to authorize your login details so both platforms can use the information they need.

Once you connect your Steam account with your Twitch, you can start watching New World streams and you should begin receiving Vinespun weapon skin drops once you’ve watched enough New World.

After claiming your reward from the Notifications tab that can be found in the top right corner of your screen, you can log into New World afterward and the Vinespun weapon skins should be added to your inventory.

If you’re wondering whether there are other freebies that you can claim in New World, you can also check out the rewards for Amazon Prime members. New World is looking to introduce exclusive free items through Prime Gaming and the first of these packs will be available on the game’s launch, Sept. 28. It’ll be up for grabs until Nov. 1.