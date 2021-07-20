How to claim New World Twitch drops

The closed beta for Amazon Games’ new MMO, New World, launched today, and every prospective player is looking to make their way into the game. And, like many new releases with promotional testing periods, New World is partnering with streaming service and fellow Amazon subsidiary Twitch to give players who watch streams on the platform a chance at in-game drops.

And while players won’t be able to claim a beta key just by watching Twitch streams, they will be able to get their hands on some seriously intriguing pieces of loot. Here’s everything you need to know to claim Twitch drops for New World.

Claiming Twitch drops in New World

Image via Amazon Games

In order to earn New World Twitch drops, you must first log in to Twitch and set your profile to “Online.” From there, all you’ll have to do is watch any New World stream that is explicitly marked with the “Drops Enabled” tag on Twitch.

Make sure to keep an eye on chat once the Twitch drop goal is reached. Viewers are able to also claim their drops (and check their progress towards getting a drop) in their Twitch inventory. Once you’ve gone into your Twitch inventory and claimed your New World drop, make sure your Twitch account and your Steam account are linked.

Related: How to gain access to the New World closed beta

Once everything is linked up, feel free to fire up the New World client and click the “Connect Twitch Account” button located on the main menu screen. Log into your Twitch account within the New World client, enter the game, and you should find whatever Twitch drop you received inside your character’s inventory.

The New World closed beta is slated to end on Aug. 3 at 1:59am CT.