How to gain access to the New World closed beta

The closed beta for Amazon Games Studios’ new MMO, New World, goes live today at 11:30am CT. And players who are looking to join the closed beta for New World will find that the process is relatively straightforward.

There are two ways to gain access to the New World closed beta, with one method guaranteeing prospective players an access key and another relying on random selection. Regardless of which method you choose, you’ll have to do so soon, considering the New World closed beta will only be live for the next two weeks.

The first and more reliable method to acquiring a beta key is pre-ordering New World on either Amazon or Steam. Players who pre-order the game will receive a key to the closed beta in their email at some point in the 48-hour window after their purchase is complete.

The other and more dicey way to acquire a key for the New World closed beta is to sign up through the game’s official website and hope to be randomly selected to gain entry into the closed beta. Keep in mind that the second option does not require you to purchase the game.

The New World closed beta will last for two weeks, closing on Aug. 3 at 1:59am. New World will be released globally on Aug. 31.