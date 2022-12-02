Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover coming next year

It will bring its own themed island to the game.

A new crossover event is coming to Lost Ark next year. The Witcher is set to join the lands of Arkesia for the very first time. The event is planned for January 2023, according to an announcement last night.

During this event, players will be able to buy new skins inspired by CD Projekt Red’s RPG game. This includes skins for popular Witcher characters Triss, Yennefer, and Dandelion.

Experience the unique Lost Ark x The Witcher collaboration in January, 2023!



Further details below!

📜 https://t.co/P0vTvcUWGP pic.twitter.com/L10w8bXJSd — Lost Ark (@playlostark) December 1, 2022

The developers have yet to reveal every detail coming with the crossover event. But more information will be available in January, which will be a few weeks before it’s introduced to the game.

The event has already been released in the game’s Korean version, however, and features lots of new content to discover. It introduced a new island called the “White Wolf’s Sanctuary,” offering a questline including characters from the license.

The Witcher x #LostArk collab just went live in KR and it's a lot bigger than we thought.



Short thread with all the details: pic.twitter.com/fQDnmGe3OC — Lost in Arkesia (@lostinarkesia) November 23, 2022

It also includes Mokoko skins, Geralt and Ciri’s avatars, a wallpaper featuring Kaer Morhen, emotes, a card set, and more.

Meanwhile, players can look forward to the next major update, which is planned for Dec. 14. It will bring the upcoming Advanced class Summoner, as well as several events to gain honing rewards, and the Brelshaza Legion Raid.