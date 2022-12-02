Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover coming next year

A new crossover event is coming to Lost Ark next year. The Witcher is set to join the lands of Arkesia for the very first time. The event is planned for January 2023, according to an announcement last night.
During this event, players will be able to buy new skins inspired by CD Projekt Red’s RPG game. This includes skins for popular Witcher characters Triss, Yennefer, and Dandelion.
The developers have yet to reveal every detail coming with the crossover event. But more information will be available in January, which will be a few weeks before it’s introduced to the game.
The event has already been released in the game’s Korean version, however, and features lots of new content to discover. It introduced a new island called the “White Wolf’s Sanctuary,” offering a questline including characters from the license.
It also includes Mokoko skins, Geralt and Ciri’s avatars, a wallpaper featuring Kaer Morhen, emotes, a card set, and more.
Meanwhile, players can look forward to the next major update, which is planned for Dec. 14. It will bring the upcoming Advanced class Summoner, as well as several events to gain honing rewards, and the Brelshaza Legion Raid.