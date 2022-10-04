The last class that will release this year.

Lost Ark has released six months ago in the West, and the developer is continuing to roll out more classes to catch up to the Korean version, released years ago.

The end of 2022 is going to be busy, with a lot of new content planned to be introduced before next year. More classes are included, in addition to raids, events, and more features.

The Summoner is one of the last classes from the Korean version that has yet to join the Western game. They wield elemental spirits to fight, which makes them very versatile. They have water, lightning, and earth attacks, from close to long range.

Related: When will Reaper release in Lost Ark?

Here is when the Summoner will release in Lost Ark.

When will Summoner release in Lost Ark?

The Summoner will join Lost Ark in December, the developer revealed in the game’s latest roadmap. The precise release date is still unclear, however.

The Summoner will follow the Reaper’s release, which is set for the previous month. Since a Major update is planned for December, including the release of Legion Raid Brelshaza, the Mage subclass will likely be introduced alongside this upcoming feature.

The developer has yet to reveal whether a free Powerpass will be given to the players when the class releases, so they can gear it up in no time.

Since the Reaper is planned for the previous month, if you’re planning to create a Summoner when it releases, the best idea is to keep the Powerpass given with Reaper’s release (if there is one) for the Summoner.