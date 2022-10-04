The Reaper is an Advanced class from the Assassins category in Lost Ark.

For now, Lost Ark has just two of these classes, including the Shadowhunter and the Deathblade, which were both released earlier this year.

The Reaper has an emphasis on stealth and the use of daggers. They have several back attacks, similar to the other Assassin subclasses.

When will Reaper release in Lost Ark?

The Reaper will release in Lost Ark by the end of 2022, according to the latest roadmap for the game. It will be part of November’s major update.

The devs have yet to reveal the precise release date of the class.

Players might have to wait for a few more weeks before knowing the release date since the devs usually wait until the last moment before unveiling class details to avoid giving fans false hopes if there’s a delay.

It’s also unclear if the devs will give players a free Powerpass when the class is released so that they can gear their new character up in a short time. More information on that matter is likely to be revealed over the next few weeks.