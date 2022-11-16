Lost Ark’s latest update lays the groundwork for end-game content, new Reaper class

Players can complete progression events to gear up for the end-game content planned for next month.

Lost Ark’s latest update, Feast with Friends, releases today following a four-hour maintenance.

It’s introducing the Reaper advanced class, as revealed earlier, as well as numerous quality-of-life changes and progression events.

Although the update brings a significant batch of new content, it’s nothing compared to the major update coming next month, which includes “powerful end-game challenges.”

New Reaper class

As revealed last month, the Reaper advanced class is coming with the update. The next one to come is planned for December, and it will be the Summoner.

As a new female-exclusive class, Reaper is the third Assassin’s advanced class in Lost Ark. She favors stealth, mobility, and efficiency. She fights with daggers and can summon clones to confuse enemies.

In the Korean version of the game, the Reaper was popular. She was also very strong, and that’s why the first balance patch to hit the servers after her release nerfed her. After that, she fell out of the meta. But it’s still unclear how strong she will be in the Western release and how the next balance patch is going to hit her.

New Agent and Dawn skins will enter the shop alongside the new class. The shop will also welcome a South Vern Powerpass.

Image via Amazon Games

More progression events

A new Powerpass event is starting and will last until Jan. 18, 2023. Within that time, players can claim a free Powerpass, earning items up to level 1,445. It can be used to create and gear up a Reaper character but also any other character.

To get it, players must designate a character using the pass before Jan. 18. Next, they will have one additional month (until Feb. 8) to complete the missions and earn the rewards. Choose wisely, because there will be only one Powerpass for Reaper and Summoner (if you’re going to play both classes).

Qualify-of-life updates

The main focus of this update is Tripod management. Players will have a new way of checking the Tripods they’ve acquired. Tripod gear are new items that will be earned by completing the game’s various missions. They’re tradeable, which means players can sell them if they don’t want to activate Tripods.

Once the update is introduced, all Skill trees will “default to level one at first,” so players must be prepared to level it up and activate the levels they want.

The other main point of qualify-of-life changes is an Economy update that aims to curb inflation. Gold was removed from Rapport rewards, Welcome quests, and Oreha’s Well Abyss Dungeon rewards, too. In that sense, the game is following the Korean system.

A time-limited Gold shop has also appeared, offering a few rotating items that can be bought with Gold. This system has already appeared two times in the Korean version of the game, in the form of a frog NPC. When it did, players could buy honing material, engravings, and more.

Beginners were also targeted by the update with the Procyon’s Protection, which is a buff applied to beginners attempting to learn Legion Raids. Players who have completed the raid 10 times or fewer will deal 10 percent more damage, and receive 20 percent less.

In addition, the MVP system, stronghold, Guild, and Proving Grounds received numerous adjustments. The MVP system will reflect more accurately the impact players had on the fight. In the Stronghold, players will discover new Gifting and Trophy features. They also can go inside the Manor.

Various interface updates will bring numerous welcomed changes, such as more filters and buttons in the Auction House, interface improvements in the Guild, and more.

Balance changes

The item level required was lowered for the Oreha Prevesa Abyssal Dungeon and Argos Abyss Raid. While the Berserker, Gunlancer, Paladin, Scrapper, Soulfist, and Glaivier received one small change, others were more heavily adjusted.

The Destroyer received many Skills and Tripod changes. A new Earth Wave skill was added, while many Skill tree effects were changed to become Gravity Charge (including the Perfect Swing, Seismic Hammer, Earth Eater, Neutralizer, and Full Swing).

The Artillerist is the other heavily-adjusted class, with stats buffs and many skills and tripod buffs, too. The Arcanist, on the other side, received buffs and nerfs adjusting many Tripods.

Lastly, a few bugs were fixed with the Feast with Friends update. Here are the full patch notes.