Tarisland Food Festival event guide – How to cook meals and find chests

The Food Festival is live in Tarisland, and everyone can enjoy the festivities and earn rewards, including recipes and titles. Here’s a complete guide on how to complete the Food Festival event in Tarisland.

How to complete the Food Festival event in Tarisland

Cook a festival meal

Where the magic happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step of the Food Festival event in Tarisland is to cook a festival meal. On the event screen, there’s a cookbook you can use to find recipes and locate ingredients.

To cook a meal, go to the festival stand. There’s a cooking stand in every region depending on the type of meal: Stews in Ancash Canyon, BBQ in SilverLit, and drinks in Misty Forest. The cooking stand is always next to its corresponding merchant and one ingredient for each meal can be bought from the festival merchant for Silver Coins.

Unlike in some Reputation Events, this cooking minigame shows what temperature you need for cooking, so follow the instructions, and you should get it done in no time.

Share the food with someone

This might prove more difficult than you think. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the Maeve Ironelbow next to the cooking stand and submit your cooked dish to him. Talk with Maeve, and you should get a timer at the top saying to look around for a special someone. Walk around until the game assigns you a player to share food with.

Fast traveling: If you try fast traveling using the event menu for this task, the game may teleport you to the wrong area. Don’t use it and just look around the cooking stand to find Maeve.

To find the player, try sending them a private message (red button near the timer) and ask them where they are. You can also send them your location by pressing the location button near the chat window, as they should also have you as their special someone. Find each other and use the Share Food skill to complete the task.

If you don’t find them by the time the timer expires, return to Maeve and start looking for the next person.

Collect Gourmet Giftboxes

Play it as you normally would. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gourmet Giftboxes drop from Elite Dungeons and Arcane Realms. The lowest Elite Dungeon is the level 16 Library of Chaos. Complete the Dungeon, and you should get Chef’s Giftbox in your inventory. Remember to open it because it gets you some fun event items and Rainbow Candy to spend at merchants.

Unlock Gourmet Chests

They look like regular chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 12 Gourmet Chests in the world, four in each explorable area. Each chest requires a Pure quality of a specific meal. The easiest one to unlock is right behind the chief’s tent in the Ancash Tribe on one of the guard towers, and it requires the Sour Wild Wolf Soup (Pure).

Jump on the tower using your mount and open it. You can only open the chest when you have the food in your inventory. Unlocking the chest grants a recipe of the food for you to keep and a bit of Rainbow Candy.

Unfortunately, most of the chests are time-gated, as you can’t make all of the Food Festival meals straight away. I recommend waiting until the end of the event and then opening all of them in one go.

