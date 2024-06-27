All 12 Food Festival chest locations in Tarisland

During the Food Festival event in Tarisland, you can open Gourmet Chests across the world to keep the recipes of the festive meals and earn Rainbow Candy. These chests are located in the most hidden places and can be challenging to find without any hints.

Recommended Videos

There are 12 Gourmet Chests in the Food Festival event, four in each of the following areas: Ancash Canyon, SilverLit, and Misty Forest. Every chest requires you to have a specific meal of Pure quality in your inventory to open it. If you’re reading this in the early days of the event, you might not be able to open all of them because the recipes are time-gated.

Here are all the Food Festival chest locations in Tarisland with coordinates and required meals.

All Food Festival chest location in Tarisland

Ancash Canyon

Chest 1

Jump using this rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 902,977

902,977 Required food: Sour Wild Wolf Soup (Pure)

The first chest is directly behind the chief’s tent in the Ancash Tribe. Use the Ancash Tribe waypoint, then follow the road north to the tent and go around it. On top of the closest guard tower, you’ll see the chest. Use your mount to jump on the tower and open it.

Chest 2

A bit of RNG is involved. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 255,973

255,973 Required food: Fish Stew with Eggs (Pure)

The second chest is located in Ancient Ruins near the western road that goes through the ruins. Head inside the ruins and use the yellow and blue Spell Circles to get to the chest and collect the loot. Spell Circles teleport you to random places, so it might take a couple of tries.

Chest 3

Get close for the chest to render. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 624,451

624,451 Required food: Seafood-flavor Beef Soup (Pure)

The third chest is located on the north side of the Devouring Behemoth Lair. You don’t have to be level 38 and have the boss unlocked to collect the chest. Use the Lumberyard waypoint, cross the water to the lair, and climb the hills from the right side. On top of one of the hills, you’ll see a chest to open.

Chest #4

On the far north of the path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 787,94

787,94 Required food: Premium Stew (Pure)

From the third chest, keep going north along the coast, cross the water under the stone arch, and follow the sand path to find the last chest in the Ancash Canyon. There are no quick waypoints for the last two chests, so I recommend knocking them out in one go.

SilverLit

Chest 1

There’s the waypoint on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 653,726

653,726 Required food: Barbeque Bucket

The SilverLit chests are in the city itself, not the outskirts. The first chest is outside the Library waypoint. Teleport to the waypoint, then head behind the building to the left of the library plaza. There’s a bit of a green space with a few trees where you should find the chest.

Chest 2

Very close to each other. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 670,704

670,704 Required food: Honey Grilled Fish (Pure)

The second chest is very close and is on top of the Starlight Library to the north of the Library waypoint. Use the Magic Stairs to get on top of the left side of the building and collect the chest. You need two Magic Stairs for this task, so make sure you come prepared.

Chest 3

Not as hard as it sounds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 533,802 (crystal); 511,816 (chest)

533,802 (crystal); 511,816 (chest) Required food: Surf & Turf Skewers (Pure)

This chest is a bit trickier. Use the Downtown Area waypoint and head north up the first set of stairs. Go to the left through the arch until you reach a pillar with the red crystal. From that pillar, you should see the chest on the closest bridge. Use the Magic Stairs again to get to that chest.

Chest 4

Stairs are recommended. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 695,940

695,940 Required food: Meat Skewers with Nuts (Pure)

The last SilverLit chest is right as you head to the Trading Post (where you can switch professions) from the Downtown Area waypoint. On the right side of the stairs leading to the Trading Post, there’s a lonely floating island with a tree on it. Use your mount (or stairs) to jump on the island and collect the chest.

Misty Forest

Chest 1

Same concept. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 624,422

624,422 Required food: Psychedelic Water (Pure)

The first chest is at the very north of Luen. Teleport to the upper level of Tree of Luen, head north past the festival tent, and go around the building. Similar to the SilverLit chest, there’s a little bit of green space behind the building. That’s where the chest is.

Chest 2

These stairs are certainly not for regular-sized people. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 183,663

183,663 Required food: Funny Sauce (Pure)

This chest is in the Luen Spring. Use the Luen Spring waypoint and follow the west coast until you reach a wooden tower. Climb on top of the tower using Magic Stairs, where you should find the next Gourmet Chest.

Chest 3

Just keep to the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 128,971

128,971 Required food: Spicy Beer (Pure)

For this chest, start at the Swamp waypoint on the west side of the map. Go west and stay close to the cliffs on the right-hand side. As you get close to the coast, go around the cliffs and look for a rock ledge. On that ledge, there’s the third chest.

Chest 4

That’s my grave on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 843,677

843,677 Required food: Chaos Soybean Paste Soup (Pure)

The last chest in Misty Forest is near the statue to the east of Tree of Luen. Teleport to Camp waypoint and head north until you reach a stone plaza. Go to the west side and jump on the statue’s head, on the ledge behind it is the fourth chest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy