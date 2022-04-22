How to unlock Hymn of the Sun song in Lost Ark

Lost Ark fans are in for a treat because Amazon Games has just introduced the first major patch of the game, adding the new Glaivier subclass, new events, and rewards with the first Ark Pass, as well as the new South Vern continent.

The new continent offers a lot of content to discover, with a new main story linked to the Arks, new and returning characters, as well as two new maps to wander in. These maps also offer their share of secrets and collectibles to find, such as Mokoko seeds.

To get all those seeds, the Hymn of the Sun song will be required. Here is how to unlock it.

How to unlock Hymn of the Sun

Screengrab via Smilegate

You’ll discover the means of unlocking the Hymn of the Sun song by heading to your Sheet Music (by pressing F2 by default) and hovering over the song at the bottom of the window.

It’ll indicate that you need to complete the quest named “Song of the Setting Sun” to unlock it. Fortunately, it’s not a hard quest to get. It’s a World Quest, which means it’s part of South Vern’s main story.

When progressing through it, you’ll naturally come across the Song of the Setting Sun quest. It’s the 17th you’ll get in the main story. The NPC will tell you about a song he’ll remember and will give you the Sheet, unlocking it directly for you.