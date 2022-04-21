All locations of Candaria Territory’s Mokoko seeds on Lost Ark

There are no fewer than 13 to get in this map.

The first new lands of Arkesia have appeared with Lost Ark‘s first Major update this month. South Vern is available to all players who already have completed all main quests in the game and have reached an item level of 1,340. Here is our guide on how to unlock it.

The Mokoko hunters will be thrilled to know that there are only two maps available on South Vern. However, they are quite full of the seeds, as the first map shows it. Candaria Terrirory, the first territory you’ll enter when progressing through the continent’s main quest, includes 13 Mokoko seeds to find, and they are not easy to get.

Here are all the locations of Candaria Territory’s Mokoko seeds on Lost Ark.

All locations of Candaria Territory’s Mokoko seeds

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix by Eva Martinello

Upon entering the map for the first time, you’ll likely be able to find only five seeds out of the 13 on the map. Some require a song you can’t get without progressing through the main story to be found, while others require a high amount of Virtue points.

The Mokoko seeds framed in yellow can be unlocked without any requirement, but all red dots are more complicated to get. Here is how to get those:

1: Requires 350 of Wisdom Virtue to enter the inn and find the seed.

2: The player must play the Hymn of the Sun song to unlock this seed.

3: The player must play the Hymn of the Sun song to unlock this seed.

4: The player must play the Hymn of the Sun song to unlock this seed.

5: The player must be under the effect of the Kandarian Cold Lagger to find this seed. Head to the other seed as well before the buff expires.

6: Both seeds are close to each other, but don’t require the same things to be unlocked. One requires 350 of Charm Virtue to be found and the other to be under the effect of the Kandarian Cold Lagger, a recipe from this continent.

7: The player must play the Hymn of the Sun song to unlock this seed.