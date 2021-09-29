How to reduce wait times in New World queues

With the release of Amazon’s MMO New World proving to be immensely popular, there are numerous players who have struggled to get into the game because of long queue times on popular servers.

While there isn’t a way for players to bypass those queues, there are a few things you can do to get into the game faster by playing on less populated servers or logging into the game at lower traffic times of the day in your region.

First and foremost, timing is everything. If you’re trying to get into one of the most popular servers in the game, there’s a high likelihood that you’ll have to wait. But if you log in at a time that isn’t considered to be prime time, you’ll have a significantly better time getting in.

Trying to log into a high population server around 5pm local time will give you a guaranteed long wait that you might not ever get out of.

The ways to get around that will be to either log in very early in the morning, play in a region where you’ll be playing during off-hours, or find a server with a lower population.

If you can only play in the evening in your region, find a server in another region with a timezone that’s opposite yours. While this will have you playing with considerably higher ping, you’ll be able to get into more popular servers in the region.

Meanwhile, if the option is at all possible for you, logging into your region’s servers early in the morning will significantly reduce the potential for you getting stuck in a sizable queue.

The earlier in the day you queue, the better. Even at around 9am CT, the most popular NA East servers have had a queue time of 1,000 or more.

Lastly, you can get into the game more quickly by finding a server that has fewer players. The lower the population of a server, the easier it will be for you to get into the game without waiting.

Quickly following the release of New World, Amazon started to roll out new servers to try to fight the long queue times that were only getting longer. Additionally, the devs are giving players the ability to transfer once queues start to die down.

You can see roughly how long you’ll have to wait in a server login by looking at the “Players in Queue” and “Population” columns in the game’s server selection screen. Medium population servers will have little to no wait time, while high population servers will have a wait time that varies based on the number of players in the queue.