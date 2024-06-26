Forgot password
a character fighting a boss in tarisland
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
MMO

How to redeem Amazon gift card in Tarisland

Why thank you.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 09:09 am

Tarisland frequently hosts events that offer you a chance to win various rewards. These prizes often include Amazon Gift Cards and exclusive in-game items to reward you for participation.

Many of these promotional events are on X (formerly Twitter). Typically, players are asked to follow the official Tarisland account and retweet specific posts to enter. If you’ve participated in these events, it’s worth checking your messages—you might have an Amazon Gift Card waiting to be redeemed.

How to redeem your Amazon Gift Card in Tarisland

Amazon Gift Card redemption interface Tarisland.
Tarisland has your back for your next purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve won an Amazon Gift Card through a Tarisland event, the redemption process is straightforward:

The gift card will be added to your Amazon account balance once you’ve completed these steps.

This process is specific to Amazon Gift Cards. For in-game rewards, the redemption method differs. Use the game’s built-in redemption system if you receive an exclusive Tarisland code. This feature is within the game’s settings menu.

While Amazon Gift Cards provide cash rewards, Tarisland’s in-game reward codes offer Silver Coins, Potions, and other in-game resources. These in-game rewards are designed to give you an edge in your Tarisland adventures, completing the likes of Altar Trial. While they don’t have a real-world cash value like Amazon Gift Cards, they can significantly help you on the field.

