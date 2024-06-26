How to redeem Amazon gift card in Tarisland

Tarisland frequently hosts events that offer you a chance to win various rewards. These prizes often include Amazon Gift Cards and exclusive in-game items to reward you for participation.

Many of these promotional events are on X (formerly Twitter). Typically, players are asked to follow the official Tarisland account and retweet specific posts to enter. If you’ve participated in these events, it’s worth checking your messages—you might have an Amazon Gift Card waiting to be redeemed.

How to redeem your Amazon Gift Card in Tarisland

Tarisland has your back for your next purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve won an Amazon Gift Card through a Tarisland event, the redemption process is straightforward:

Visit Amazon’s official gift card redemption page.

Enter the unique code from your gift card.

Select the option to apply the balance to your account.

The gift card will be added to your Amazon account balance once you’ve completed these steps.

This process is specific to Amazon Gift Cards. For in-game rewards, the redemption method differs. Use the game’s built-in redemption system if you receive an exclusive Tarisland code. This feature is within the game’s settings menu.

While Amazon Gift Cards provide cash rewards, Tarisland’s in-game reward codes offer Silver Coins, Potions, and other in-game resources. These in-game rewards are designed to give you an edge in your Tarisland adventures, completing the likes of Altar Trial. While they don’t have a real-world cash value like Amazon Gift Cards, they can significantly help you on the field.

