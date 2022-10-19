There are tons of ways to customize your experience in Final Fantasy XIV, whether it’s by choosing mounts to travel the lands of Eorzea, changing your appearance, or being accompanied by unique minions.

There are over 100 minions to choose from in FFXIV, and more are being added with regular updates. The Sewer Skink is one of them. This is a lizard that you’ll discover when exploring the ruins of Ul’dah and more.

“When it comes to keeping aqueducts free of creepy-crawlies, this lightning-tongued lizard is the hero of the day,” its official description reads. Here’s how to get it.

Related: How to unlock the Omicron beast tribe in Final Fantasy XIV

How to get the Sewer Skink minion in Final Fantasy XIV

There are two ways to get the Sewer Skink in FFXIV.

Explore Criterion dungeons

The Sewer Skink is a minion that can pop out randomly from chests discovered in The Sil’dihn Subterrane. You can also get the Sponge Silkie minion using the same method. This is the Variant dungeon, introduced with Patch 6.25.

Here’s our guide on how to unlock the Variant dungeons. Once done, you can access the duty via a specific Finder and hope to be lucky when opening chests by exploring the different paths that exist in the duty.

Buy on the Market Board

The Sewer Skink is tradeable, which means players can sell it on the Market Board. If you get no luck with Variant runs, just head to the Market Board and buy them. The price is ridiculously high since it was just released, but will likely decrease over time.