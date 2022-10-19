Since Endwalker was released last year, numerous updates have brought a handful of content to Final Fantasy XIV, keeping the game fresh.

In addition to new quests and features, as well as post-scenario quests to continue the main story, numerous cosmetics have been added for collectors.

Minions are part of these cosmetics. They can accompany players everywhere they go, and sometimes have special emotes. They also have distinctive behaviors and can be used in the Gold Saucer.

The Lumini minion was added with Patch 6.25, linked to a new feature brought with the update. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the Lumini minion in Final Fantasy XIV

The Lumini minion isn’t the regular companion you’d expect to see. As strange as the Omicrons and the other civilizations are, they are moving pieces of metal, described as “floating ball of fleshy horror.”

They are pieces of failed Eas, another kind of creature encountered while completing the story of Endwalker. It has independent behavior and isn’t tradeable, which means there is only one way to get it.

Screengrab via Square Enix

To get the Lumini minion, you have to complete daily quests given by the Omicrons beast tribe and trade it using their currency, which is the Omnitokens. You’ll also have to reach a certain level of reputation with the tribe to access the item in their dedicated vendor.

The Omicron beast tribe is located in Ultima Thule, at X:25.4 Y:26.3. It’s a tribe for Disciples of the Land, meaning you need to have a Botanist, Miner, or Fisher level above 80 to complete the daily quests. Here’s a guide on how to unlock the tribe.