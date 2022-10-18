Patch 6.25 has brought a great deal of new content to Final Fantasy XIV, including new mounts, minions, orchestrion rolls, and other items.

It’s also bringing the first Endwalker’s Relic Weapon quests, Variant and Criterion dungeons, as well as other new quests.

The Omicron beast tribe is among these new features. Located in Ultima Thule, they’re offering a new way for Disciples of the Land to get more XP from level 80 to 90. But completing their daily quests will offer more, such as a new mount.

It’s called the Miw Miisv and offers a unique way for players to travel. It’s a mix between Eas and another alien civilization, with a starry blue skin and an Ea ring floating around it. You’ll travel inside the mount, similar to the Level Checker mount.

How to get the Miw Miisv mount in Final Fantasy XIV

To get the Miw Miisv mount in Endwalker, players will have to unlock the Omicron beast tribe and complete their daily quests (now called tribal quests).

When completing quests, players will earn reputation points and tokens, called Omnitokens. It will unlock more levels and more items in a dedicated shop, which will include the mount when reaching a certain level of reputation. Spend your tokens to buy it and click on the item to unlock it.

Here are the steps to follow to unlock the Omicron beast tribe.