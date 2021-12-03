How to fix the Unable to Complete Version Check error in Final Fantasy 14

Many gamers are excited for the launch of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, and they can finally pre-download the game’s patch before the game goes live on Dec. 7, but many are experiencing an error before downloading.

There is an easy fix to the problem. Make sure that you have closed the launcher before you begin, or else the fix will not work. Go to “Documents”, then scroll down to a folder called “My Games”. After that, head to the FINAL FANTASY XIV – A Realm Reborn file folder. Open up the file called “FFXIV_BOOT”.

When you open up the Notepad file, you’ll see a bunch of words and numbers after them. Locate the term “BootVersionCheckMode”. It will display a zero. Change that number to a one, save the file, and close it.

Once you’ve done that, open up the launcher again and everything should work as intended. The pre-patch is about 4.7 GB of data, so make sure you have more than enough room on the drive you’ve installed the game on so there’s no issue with space. There will likely be another patch to download before launching the game.

Final Fantasy 14 is down for 24-hour maintenance before the game launches its early access at 3 am CT and the game fully launches on Dec. 7.