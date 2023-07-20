Former WoW and LoL devs Holinka and Ghostcrawler’s new MMO won’t be for ‘young gamers’

Former World of Warcraft and League of Legends devs Brian Holinka and Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street joined forces earlier this year and are making a new MMO game. On July 19, Ghostcrawler shared the first update about the unannounced game, saying it won’t be for “young gamers.”

In the update, Ghostcrawler explained how their game will cater “to players who love MMOs,” and it won’t be for younger audiences, at least for now. If you ask him, younger players don’t think they even like MMOs, likely because they missed out on the golden era of WoW and Final Fantasy 14, two Titans of the genre.

We want to make an MMO that appeals to players who love MMOs, so don't worry about that.



What's interesting is how younger gamers who missed out on WoW / FF14 don't think they like MMOs even though they like a lot of things that MMOs try to do. We aren't trying to make an MMO… — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) July 19, 2023

When asked how the studio plans on balancing appeal without one side feeling “underappreciated,” the ex-Riot employee explained how you just need to choose your audience and there really isn’t an optimal way.

Although the dev didn’t specify what he means by all that, I’d interpret it as a hint this game will have far more grinding and fantasy elements than the newer generation of players who are accustomed to fast-paced gaming culture are used to.

Street left Riot Games in April 2023 to form a new remote game studio whose name we still don’t know and kickstarted a new MMO project. Holinka soon followed suit and joined the ex-Riot employee on May 31. At the moment, we don’t know much about their upcoming MMO except for the fact it will be targeted toward the old-school player base that just isn’t getting the same kick from the modern-day games.

