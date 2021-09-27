Everything you need to know about Tracking and Skinning in New World

To start tracking and skinning in New World, players must grab their skinning knife, which is made up of one flint and one green wood. Each of these can be found on the ground and can be picked up without a tool. Head to a campfire or settlement to make your first logging axe.

As you start skinning, you’ll level up your tracking and skinning skills. To make tracking and skinning go faster, you’ll want to upgrade your tools and increase your tracking and skinning level.

How to make tracking and skinning faster

To make tracking and skinning faster, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind. Territory Standing is a great way to level up faster since the rewards are easy to obtain as you explore the map. When you gain Territory Standing in a region, you’ll have three choices to upgrade each time. One of those options is sometimes to increase the gathering speed. If selected, your speed will increase by three percent each time you choose that reward in that region.

Upgrading your tools, adding buffs, and optimizing your gear will all help level up your tracking and skinning skills faster.

How to upgrade tracking and skinning tools

The flint skinning knife is only meant to be a starter tool and should be leveled up as soon as you can. By mining iron or buying it off of the trading post, you can craft an iron skinning knife shortly after you start logging. This increases your tracking and skinning speed to a range of 125 percent to 139 percent depending on the attributes.

To upgrade your skinning knife via crafting, you’ll need one leather, two timber or refined wood, and seven iron ingots. These materials can be gathered by mining, logging, and skinning animals.

Here are all of the tiers of craftable axes and their speeds:

Flint: 100 percent

Iron: 125 percent

Steel: 250 percent

Starmetal: 400 percent

Orichalcum: 625 percent

When crafting your tools, you can add a special item or Azoth to increase the chance of getting a perk. The kind of perk you can get can be anything from increasing the yield to increasing the items you can get.

Buffs, equipment, and charms

There are three tiers of skinner’s equipment that players can equip to help with getting rare items. A Skinner’s hat, shirt, gloves, pants, and shoes can be dropped from a plethora of enemies or can be gathered from Elite Chests. Different gear scores will increase your chance of finding rare items.

Food buffs from cabbage can help with luck rating.

Roasted Carrots: 1,000 luck rating increase for 20 minutes

Herb-Roasted Carrots: 1,400 luck rating increase for 25 minutes

Carrot Soup: 1,700 luck rating increase for 30 minutes

Vegetable Boil: 1,900 luck rating increase for 35 minutes

Savory Fish Cake: 2,000 luck rating increase for 40 minutes

Charms can be added while crafting your logging axe. The Steel Skinner’s Charm gives three to 9.4 percent more tracking and skinning experience. The Starmetal Skinner’s Charm gives an increased chance of two to 9.3 percent at finding rare items, while the Orichalcum Skinner’s charm gives a 10 to 19 percent increase in yield.

You can also drink potions to increase proficiency in tracking and skinning. Each one increases the yield from tracking and skinning for a certain amount of time.

Weak Proficiency Booster: Five percent for 10 minutes

Common Proficiency Booster: Seven percent for 15 minutes

Strong Proficiency Booster: 10 percent for 20 minutes

Powerful Proficiency Booster: 15 percent for 30 minutes.

If you own a house, you can get logging trophies. The Minor Skinning Gathering Trophy gives a luck bonus of 500, a Basic Skinning Gathering Trophy gives a 1,000 luck bonus, and the Major Skinning Gathering Trophy gives a 1,500 luck bonus.

To find what level you need to be to log certain things or what level you need to be to track those items, open up the Character screen, then click on the Trade Skills tab. Under Gathering, you can find Tracking and Skinning, which will show you exactly where you are in the leveling process and what you can gather and track.