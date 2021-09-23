Everything you need to know about logging in New World

To log in New World, players must grab their logging axe, which is made up of one flint and one green wood. Each of these can be found on the ground and can be picked up without a tool. Head to a campfire or settlement to make your first logging axe.

As you start logging, you’ll level up your logging skill. To make logging go faster, you’ll want to upgrade your tools and increase your logging level.

How to make logging faster

To make logging faster, there are a few things you’ll want to take note of. Territory Standing is a great way to level up faster since the rewards are easy to obtain as you explore the map. When you gain Territory Standing in a region, you’ll have three choices to upgrade each time. One of those options is sometimes to increase the gathering speed. If selected, your speed will increase by three percent each time you choose that reward in that region.

How to upgrade logging tools

The flint logging axe is only meant to be a starter tool and should be leveled up as soon as you can. By mining iron or buying it off of the trading post, you can craft an iron axe shortly after you start logging. This increases your logging speed to a range of 125 percent to 139 percent depending on the attributes.

To upgrade your axe via crafting, you’ll need two leather, three timber or refined wood, and 12 iron ingots. These materials can be gathered by mining, logging, and skinning animals.

Here are all of the tiers of craftable axes and their speeds:

Flint: 100 percent

Iron: 125 percent

Steel: 250 percent

Starmetal: 400 percent

Orichalcum: 625 percent

When crafting your tools, you can add a special item or Azoth to increase the chance of getting a perk. The kind of perk you can get can be anything from increasing the yield to increasing the items you can get.

Logging locations

Green wood and aged wood are easy to come by. Green wood is logged out of a Young Tree and aged wood is logged from a Mature Tree. Players must level their logging skill to 50 to log Mature Trees.

Wyrdwood Trees require a level 100 logging skill and are a bit harder to find. Try Brightwood, Shattered Mountain, and Great Cleave to find Wydwood Trees. Ironwood Trees, which require level 175 logging skill, can be found in Edengrove, Shattered Mountain, and Reekwater. Both difficult-to-find trees exist in other regions, but they’re few and far between.

Image via Amazon Game Studios

Buffs and equipment for logging

There are three tiers of logging equipment that players can equip to help with getting rare items. A Lumberjack hat, shirt, gloves, pants, and shoes can be dropped from a plethora of enemies or can be gathered from Elite Chests. Different gear scores will increase your chance of finding rare items.

Food buffs from cabbage can help with luck rating.

Roasted Cabbage: 1,000 luck rating increase for 20 minutes

Boiled Cabbage: 1,400 luck rating increase for 25 minutes

Herb-Roasted Cabbage: 1,700 luck rating increase for 30 minutes

Cabbage-Wrapped Roasted Fish: 1,900 luck rating increase for 35 minutes

Salted Poultry with Cabbage: 2,000 luck rating increase for 40 minutes

Charms can be added while crafting your logging axe. The Steel Lumberjack’s Charm gives Lumberjack’s Discipline, which allows its user to gain three percent to 9.4 percent more logging experience. The Vial of Sap, Draught of Sap, Starmetal Lumberjack’s Charm, and Orichalcum Lumberjack’s Charm give logging luck, which increases the chance of finding rare items by two percent to 9.3 percent.

You can also drink potions to increase proficiency in logging. Each one increases the yield from logging for a certain amount of time.

Weak Proficiency Booster: Five percent for 10 minutes

Common Proficiency Booster: Seven percent for 15 minutes

Strong Proficiency Booster: 10 percent for 20 minutes

Powerful Proficiency Booster: 15 percent for 30 minutes.

If you own a house, you can also get logging trophies. The Minor Logging Gathering Trophy gives a luck bonus of 500, a Basic Logging Gathering Trophy gives a 1,000 luck bonus, and the Major Logging Gathering Trophy gives a 1,500 luck bonus.

To find what level you need to be to log certain things or what level you need to be to track those items, open up the Character screen, then click on the Trade Skills tab. Under Gathering, you can find Logging, which will show you exactly where you are in the leveling process and what you can gather and track.