Does Tarisland have addons?

Tarisland doesn’t try to hide it was inspired by MMORPGs like World of Warcraft. Many MMORPGs have third-party addons that make certain game features easier or more accessible; others (like Final Fantasy XIV) are strongly against addons. So, in which category does Tarisland fall?

Recommended Videos

Here’s what we know about Tarisland having addons.

Can you use addons in Tarisland?

You can fully customize the UI in Tarisland. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t use addons in Tarisland. But the game hasn’t been out for long yet, so it’s too soon to say whether or not it will get addons in the future. On the other hand, there’s also a chance Tarisland won’t ever get addon support, and there’s a good reason for that.

Do you need addons in Tarisland?

The game already has a built-in DPS meter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t worry about remembering mechanics, the game will warn you about them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You really don’t need any addons in Tarisland. The game is customizable and already has built-in features that you’d usually need addons for in other MMORPGs.

Tarisland, for example, already has a built-in DPS meter and an assist option similar to the Deadly Boss Mods addon in WoW. Healers also have a click-to-cast addon, which makes healing easier, and if you ever want to turn any of these settings off, you can. Tarisland has a completely customizable UI where you can drag and drop UI elements to fit your own playstyle. It’s actually quite overwhelming how many addon-like features there are in Tarisland on launch.

With so many customization and accessibility options available, it doesn’t seem like Tarisland even really needs player-made addons.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy