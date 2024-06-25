Quick and deadly, the Ranger is an intricate class in Tarisland, but once you master it, you’ll always be on the top of the scoreboard. To be the strongest damage dealer on the battlefield, here’s the best Ranger build in Tarisland.

Best Tarisland Ranger build

Maneuverability depends on the specialization. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rangers in Tarisland are designed to deal damage from afar and have two specializations to get that done. Each specialization has a unique playstyle, and you can switch between them at any time.

The Tamed Beast specialization focuses on dealing damage while moving with the help of companions. You have to prioritize increasing your Collaboration Rating and use it to summon beasts.

The Hunting specialization is the opposite and requires you to build a Stability meter by standing stationary. The higher your Stability is, the more damage your skills can deal. This specialization is most suitable for Dungeons and Raids, where other classes can cover you or steer enemies away.

Ranger stat priority

For the Ranger, you want to build Crit. and Combo stats. It doesn’t matter which one, as both stats convert into one depending on your active specialization. Tamed Beast turns all Crit. stats into Combo, and Hunting turns Combo stats into Crit.

Here are the stats to prioritize for the Ranger:

Crit. or Combo Omni Cooldown Dexterity Focus

Ranger Talent priority

Each specialization has its own Talent trees and two core playstyles you can choose between. Below, you can find the recommended Talent priority for each specialization, but feel free to experiment with different playstyles.

Tamed Beast

The power of the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Tamed Beast specialization, you can replace the Viper Shot skill with the Hornet Shot. I recommend sticking with the Viper Shot initially, as it requires less Talent Point investment and leans more into playing around your companions.

Here are the Talents to prioritize for the Viper Shot:

Talent Level Description Viper Associate 12 Adds a chance to increase the Collaboration Rating with each DOT tick from Viper Shot Viper Hunting 20 Beast companions deal increased damage to enemies affected by Viper Shot DOT Viper Shot+ 28 Increases the damage dealt by Viper Shot Beast Power+ 28 Increases the effect of Beast Power and the duration of companions Wild Bond 40 Adds a chance to spawn two companions of the same type

When you have enough Talent Points, you can replace the Viper Shot with the Hornet Shot and experiment with its Talents instead. The Hornet Shot works similarly, except it buffs its own damage instead of synergizing with your companions.

Hunting

Maximum damage at the cost of movement. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hunting specialization follows the same logic and allows you to choose between the Sniper Shot and the Magic Shot skills. At low investment, Sniper Shot lets you deal more overall DPS, but eventually, you can lean into Magic Shot if you want to.

Here are the Talents to prioritize for the Sniper Shot:

Talent Level Description Enhanced Sniper 12 Sniper Shot hits increase the damage of the next Steady Shot Explosive Arrow 20 Hit with Steady Shot, Rapid Shot, and Scatter Shot grant a chance to turn Sniper Shot or Magic Shot into an Explosive Arrow Sniper Shot+ 24 Increases the damage dealt by Sniper Shot Precision Snipe 32 Increases the damage dealt by Sniper Shot to targets above 70 percent HP Hunter’s Heart+ 36 Reduces the cooldown of Hunter’s Heart and increases its effect

