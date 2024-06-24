Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A priest class in tarisland
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
MMO

Best Priest build in Tarisland

Not the most optimal healing class, but it will do.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 08:08 am

If you’re playing a Priest in Tarisland, you’re job is to keep your party alive through heals and buffs. To get the most out of the Priest, we’ve prepared a quick guide to the best build in Tarisland.

Recommended Videos

Best Tarisland Priest build

A Priest flying in Tarisland.
Time for some AoE healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Priests in Tarisland are at their best when healing, not when doing DPS damage. Right off the bat, you should know the Priest class isn’t the most optimized healer to play at the time of writing this, and they are likely to get buffed in an upcoming patch. The Priest has the best AoE heals in the game, but its single target heals could be better.

Priest gear stats priority in Tarisland

Choosing the right stats for your Priest is pretty straightforward. Simply follow this table from the right (most important) to the left (least important):

Priest stats priority
IntelligenceCriticalCooldownOmniFocusStamina

When you start playing Priest and level up, the only thing you should focus on is Intelligence. When you reach the max level and start rerolling stats, you will still need to focus on Intelligence but reroll on the other stats to avoid the ones you don’t need. Keep these stats in mind when gearing up and leveling up your Path.

Priest healing rotation in Tarisland

When it comes to your heals, this is the order you want to go through (from top to bottom):

Ability nameDescription
PrayerSpam this as much as possible. It costs no mana, and it can proc Prayer of Light, which gives you a healing buff for six seconds.
RecoverSpam this as much as possible. It costs no mana, and it can proc Prayer of Light, which gives you a healing buff for six seconds.
Light WaveHeals the party member with the lowest HP. Just like with Recover, always use this when it’s off cooldown.
Light HealingThe strongest AoE heal you have. Only use this for multiple players or to save the yank.
Holy GuardianUse this on the main Tank when you know they are about to take some big damage.
Hymn of LightStand in the middle of your entire party and fire this spell only when you know everyone will take a huge amount of damage.

Priest talent priority in Tarisland

For the most part, you can pick any of the talents you want in your talent tree as long as you equip the following:

Talent nameDescription
Mighty WingCritical healing lets you proc certain abilities faster.
Prayer+Increases Prayer potency and reduces Light Wave cooldown for each cast.
Light Wave+Increases Light Wave potency and gives you additional AoE heals.
Light HarmonyReduces Hymn of Light cooldown and increase the potency of Light Healing.
Avatar of LightWhen Light Wave is active you have a better chance of getting critical heals.
Prayer of LightGives you a healing buff for six seconds. The whole reason why you should spam Prayer.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.